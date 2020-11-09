Perceived lack of social support affects a patient's ability to manage type 2 diabetes

New research reveals a perceived lack of support from family and friends affects a patient's ability to manage type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association. Among vulnerable populations, the necessary modifications to daily lifestyle can be difficult to maintain without adequate social support, leading to diabetes-related distress that derails treatment.

Researchers found that as perceived social support increased, diabetes-related distress decreased. The scales used are established clinical tools that measure perceived social support and perceived distress related to diabetes.

Too often diabetes treatment is understood as a simple process of taking medications and monitoring blood sugar. In reality, diabetes is a chronic condition that requires a great deal of mental and emotional energy, which when depleted, can impair care."

Clipper Young, PharmD, MPH, associate professor and clinical pharmacist at Touro University California College of Osteopathic Medicine

Related Stories

Diabetes-related mortality and morbidity are highest among people with lower socioeconomic status. Yet, few previous studies have investigated the nature of diabetes distress and social support pertaining to underserved, diverse populations with type 2 diabetes.

The study was conducted at Solano County Family Health Services Clinics in Vallejo and Fairfield, California. Nearly 75% of the 101 study participants, who were between 40 and 80 years of age, reported an annual income of less than $20,000.

Integrate the family and support system into diabetes management

"Strong social support supplements effective diabetes self-management behaviors which, in turn, may reduce the risks of diabetes-related hospitalization and death," says Young.

Given the significant role that social support has on diabetes-related distress, clinicians are highly encouraged to focus not only on providing medical care for people with diabetes but also on learning about their support system to optimize diabetes management outcomes and reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications.

"This research signals that our opening conversation with patients should include a robust assessment of diabetes-related distress and perceived social support," says Young. "If that support is inadequate, we must think about how we can build it into their diabetes care plan."

Source:

American Osteopathic Association

Journal reference:

Young, C.F., et al. (2020) Associations Between Social Support and Diabetes-Related Distress in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association. doi.org/10.7556/jaoa.2020.145.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers have discovered a safe, non-invasive way to manage blood sugar
Researchers show a simple way to protect transplanted islets from rejection
Drug combo for Type 2 diabetes continues to stay effective after two years of treatment
Study indicates the relationship between SARS-CoV-2 viral infection and diabetes
Glucose-lowering drug can protect the kidneys in patients with type 1 diabetes, study shows
Insulin has met an evolutionary cul-de-sac making most people vulnerable to Type 2 diabetes
New model aims to predict risk of cardiovascular disease in people with type 2 diabetes
New model aims to predict risk of cardiovascular disease in people with type 2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Even healthy people have "autoreactive" T cells linked to type 1 diabetes, shows study