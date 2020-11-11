Dietary induction of hepatocyte regeneration may be a viable strategy to enhance gene repair

Use of thyroid hormone to boost hepatocyte proliferation enhanced the efficiency of CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene correction in the mouse liver.

This dietary induction of hepatocyte regeneration may be a viable clinical strategy to enhance gene repair in the liver, according to the peer-reviewed journal Human Gene Therapy. Click here to read the full-text article free through December 9, 2020.

The study was done in a mouse model of tyrosinemia type 1.

In neonatal mice, a gene correction frequency of ~10.8% of hepatocytes was achieved. The efficiency in adult mice was significantly lower at ~1.6%."

Qing-Shuo Zhang, Study Co-Author, Oregon Health & Science University

Related Stories

Use of thyroid hormone T3 to temporarily induce hepatocyte division in the adult mice led to a significant increase in the gene correction efficiency to 3.5%.

"The promise of gene editing for human gene therapy is being realized initially with ex vivo manipulation of stem cells and lymphocytes and in small organ targets like the retina. If gene editing becomes efficient enough to correct genetic defects in vivo in the liver, it could then be used to treat a much wider variety of disorders.

The work in this paper moves the field closer to that goal," according to Editor-in-Chief of Human Gene Therapy Terence R. Flotte, MD, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medical Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical School.

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc./Genetic Engineering News

Journal reference:

Zhang, Q-S., et al. (2020) Induced Liver Regeneration Enhances CRISPR/Cas9-Mediated Gene Repair in Tyrosinemia Type 1. Human Gene Therapy. doi.org/10.1089/hum.2020.042.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

CCA is urged to examine challenges specific to approval and use of gene therapies
Study opens a new avenue for prophylactic anti-malarial strategies
Preeclampsia-related placental gene expression may be associated with vitamin D status
Researchers uncover new 'hidden' gene in SARS-CoV-2
A substantial minority of middle-aged adults have liver fibrosis
Mice study finds gene that controls food cravings, desire to exercise
Tumor suppressor gene represses 'jumping genes'
Researchers investigate the effect of palm oil extract on mice liver cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
A digital CRISPR-based method for quick detection and absolute quantification of SARS-CoV-2