Severe obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of dementia

A new study by Monash University has found that obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has been linked to an increased risk of dementia.

The study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, and led by Dr. Melinda Jackson from the Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health, found that severe OSA is linked to an increase in a protein, called beta-amyloid, that builds up on the walls of the arteries in the brain and increases the risk of dementia.

Related Stories

The study involved 34 individuals with recently diagnosed untreated OSA and 12 individuals who were asymptomatic for sleep disorders. It explored associations between brain amyloid burden using a PET brain scan, and measures of sleep, demographics and mood.

The OSA group recorded a higher amyloid burden, poorer sleep efficiency and less time spent in stage N3 sleep (a regenerative period where your body heals and repairs itself).

OSA is a common sleep disorder, affecting about 1 billion people worldwide and is caused by the collapse of the airway during sleep, resulting in intermittent dips in oxygen levels and arousals from sleep.

The significance of finding the association between increased brain amyloid in patients with OSA will allow for further research to explore in more detail the implications of treating OSA for reducing dementia risk."

Dr. Melinda Jackson, Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health

Source:

Monash University

Journal reference:

Jackson, M.L., et al. (2020) Severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea Is Associated with Higher Brain Amyloid Burden: A Preliminary PET Imaging Study. Journal of Alzheimer's Disease. doi.org/10.3233/JAD-200571.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows how a genetic mutation causes common sleep syndrome
FDA authorizes marketing of new device intended to provide temporary relief from sleep disturbances
Inadequate sleep may significantly affect sports performance of young athletes
Research examines changes in physical activity, sitting and sleep during Scotland's COVID lockdown
ResMed launches new sleep education campaign
Hard physical work can increase risk of dementia, confirms study
Sleep could be targeted to improve post-stroke recovery, study shows
'White matter lesion' mapping tool can detect early signs of cognitive decline

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Biologic or targeted synthetic DMARDs reduce dementia in patients with rheumatoid arthritis