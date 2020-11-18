Study examines the diagnosis of exercise‐induced respiratory symptoms in children

Exercise-induced respiratory symptoms are common in childhood, and it can be difficult to diagnose their cause. A study published in Pediatric Pulmonology found that the diagnoses proposed by primary care physicians are often not the same as the final diagnoses after specialist referrals.

In the study of 214 children, the final diagnosis was asthma in 54% of cases, extrathoracic dysfunctional breathing in 16%, thoracic dysfunctional breathing in 10%, asthma plus dysfunctional breathing in 11%, insufficient fitness in 5%, chronic cough in 3%, and other diagnoses in 1%.

Final diagnosis differed from referral diagnosis in 54% of cases. Ninety-one percent of the children with a final diagnosis of asthma were prescribed inhaled medication and 50% of children with dysfunctional breathing were referred to physiotherapy.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Pedersen, E.S.L., et al. (2020) Diagnosis in children with exercise‐induced respiratory symptoms: A multi‐center study. Pediatric Pulmonology. doi.org/10.1002/ppul.25126.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study explains why anti-inflammatory drugs benefit only few people with severe COVID-19
Wearing a face mask during strenuous workouts does not hinder breathing
Exercise classes decrease loneliness and social isolation in older adults
Mice study finds gene that controls food cravings, desire to exercise
Study: E-cigarette users have 43% increased risk of developing respiratory disease
New study may help combat loss of muscle mass associated with aging
Study explains how certain foods can prevent respiratory tract infections
Study shows increasing size of respiratory droplets under cold humid conditions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals human protein that helps the immune system fight viral infections