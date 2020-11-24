Paris illuminates in teal for cervical cancer elimination

Paris, the City of Lights, celebrated the world's historic commitment to eliminate cervical cancer by illuminating in teal on November 17th. Standing in solidarity with over 100 landmarks across the globe, Town Hall glimmered like a beacon of hope for a cervical cancer-free future.

To explore the full list of landmarks that joined the celebration and enjoy more sights of the world as it glowed in teal, visit the link below

Lighting events

