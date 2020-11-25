Exactech and Bodycad sign exclusive distribution agreement

Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, announced today the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with orthopedic manufacturer Bodycad for its Reflex Uni™ knee in the U.S.

Image Credit: Bodycad

This new product offering expands Exactech’s Truliant® primary and revision knee system to include a personalized unicompartmental implant that is designed to fit each patient’s unique anatomy. Truliant Reflex Uni is the latest addition to Exactech’s Active Intelligence® technology platform of personalized, data-driven solutions designed to improve patient outcomes.

Leveraging the latest in 3D printing technology, Truliant Reflex Uni was developed by Bodycad using a proprietary software algorithm and a fully integrated production system. Bodycad has developed an innovative 3D image rendering, digital planning, and production system to optimize personalized restoration of each patient’s anatomy. Bodycad‘s proprietary software serves as the digital backbone to highly automate all processes.

The resulting patient-specific unicompartmental knee replacement requires no off-the-shelf implants and minimal instrumentation, making it ideally suited for an efficient hospital or ambulatory surgery center. In addition, Truliant Reflex Uni offers patients a better fit and potential for improved clinical results and satisfaction.

Innovation in unicompartmental knee implants has been stagnant for years. We intentionally delayed offering a partial knee until we had something that could address the shortcomings of existing designs. With Truliant Reflex Uni, surgeons have the option to change implant design and placement to meet the needs of each patient. We’re excited about this personalized solution and its potential to maximize bone coverage, achieve proper alignment and optimize joint function.” John McDaniel, Exactech’s Senior Vice President, Large Joints



“Bodycad’s indisputable expertise in the computer design of personalized unicompartmental prostheses united with the knowledgeable US sales force of Exactech is a union which will allow us to raise the success of a personalized joint restoration,” said CEO and Founder of Bodycad Jean Robichaud.

The Truliant Knee System is an award-winning platform of implants, instruments, and technology that helps surgeons achieve reproducibility and efficiency in primary and revision knee arthroplasty. Exactech’s Active Intelligence portfolio connects surgeons and patients with smart decisions throughout the journey of care.

Truliant Reflex Uni by Bodycad received 510(k) clearance in March 2020. It is expected to have limited market availability in early 2021 with a full release by the end of next year. For more information, visit www.exac.com.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopedic implant devices, related surgical instruments, and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Pacific. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Bodycad

Bodycad is on a mission to revolutionize the world of orthopedics with proprietary software and orthopedic solutions designed to consider each person’s unique anatomy. With surgeon-based planning capabilities, Bodycad realizes endless possibilities for surgeons to provide patients with the best possible care. Bodycad has a fully vertically integrated manufacturing facility based in Quebec City, Canada. Find out more about the company on www.bodycad.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected]