PTC299 inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication and suppresses production of inflammatory cytokines

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has led to a severe global public health crisis. As of today, the virus has infected 63.75 million people and claimed the lives of over 1.47 million worldwide, showing that there is an urgent need for effective therapeutic treatments to fight this disease.

Study: The DHODH Inhibitor PTC299 Arrests SARS-CoV-2 Replication and Suppresses Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines
Study: The DHODH Inhibitor PTC299 Arrests SARS-CoV-2 Replication and Suppresses Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines

SARS-CoV-2 is a single-stranded-RNA virus of the Coronaviridae family that is 79.5% similar to SARS-CoV-1 in terms of genetic sequence.

In the early phases of COVID-19, the virus multiplies rapidly and causes mild to severe symptoms. In severe cases, it triggers a cytokine storm characterized by excessive production of inflammatory cytokines. This uncontrolled inflammation can lead to hyperpermeability of the vasculature, acute respiratory distress syndrome, multi-organ failure, and death.

Acute respiratory distress syndrome is one of the most common causes of COVID-19-related mortality. In addition, increased levels of interleukin (IL)-6 and IL-17 are said to be linked to severe pulmonary complications and death.

A bioavailable potent inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase

PTC299 is an orally bioavailable inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH), the rate-limiting enzyme of the de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis pathway.

Studies have shown that cultured cells treated with PTC299 can inhibit DHODH activity, leading to increased DHO (DHODH enzyme-substrate) levels. In other studies, cancer patients treated with PTC299 had increased blood DHO levels, indicating successful DHODH inhibition in these patients.

PTC299 has been generally well tolerated and manifested a favorable pharmacokinetic profile in oncology patients in extensive studies, supporting the investigation of PTC299 for use in the treatment of COVID-19.

Evaluating the antiviral activity of PTC299 against SARS-CoV-2

In an article published in the journal Virus Research, a team of researchers from various US institutions discussed their study that evaluated the antiviral activity of PTC299 against a group of RNA viruses in vitro.

Related Stories

The specific focus of the study was SARS-CoV-2, and they also assessed the ability of PTC299 to reduce the uncontrolled production of inflammatory cytokines in severe COVID-19 patients.

The researchers described the anti-COVID-19 potential of PTC299 in tissue culture, where it manifests dose- and DHODH-dependent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication with a selectivity index greater than 3,800. PTC299 also inhibited replication of other RNA viruses such as the Ebola virus and also blocked the production of IL-6, IL-17A, IL-17 F, and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) in tissue culture models. The combination of favorable pharmacokinetic and human safety profiles, cytokine inhibitory activity, and anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity renders PTC299 a promising treatment option for COVID-19.

“PTC299 is a highly potent inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 replication that also suppresses production of a subset of pro-inflammatory cytokines, suggesting it has the potential to act through this dual mechanism to treat the viral and immune components of COVID-19.”

PTC299 inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication and also suppresses cytokine production

Based on these findings, the authors concluded that PTC299 is a potent inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 replication that also suppresses the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, suggesting a dual mechanism of action that can help treat the viral and immune components of COVID-19. Owing to its ability to inhibit both viral replication and cytokine production, the authors think that PTC299 may be an effective option for treating both early and later stages of COVID-19.

The dual action of PTC299 is in contrast with direct-acting antivirals that are mostly effective in the early phase of the disease and with anti-inflammatory drugs that are effective only in the later phase of COVID-19.

“The novel dual mechanism of action of PTC299 distinguishes it from most other therapeutics being investigated in the clinic for the treatment of COVID-19, as many of these target either viral-specific processes or the immune response, but not both.”

Studies have shown that it is vital to combine antiviral therapy with immune suppressants because using molecules that control only the cytokine storms may make viral clearance difficult.

To summarize, PTC299 is orally bioavailable, has been widely studied in humans, has well established pharmacokinetic and safety profiles and is tolerated well, all of which and prior clinical experience with the compound endorse further development of this molecule for use in COVID-19 treatment.

“These findings and prior clinical experience with PTC299 support the further development of this novel molecule for the treatment of COVID-19.”

Journal reference:
  • Jeremy Luban, Rachel Sattler, Elke Mühlberger, Jason D. Graci, Liangxian Cao, Marla Weetall, Christopher Trotta, Joseph M. Colacino, Sina Bavari, Caterina Strambio-De-Castillia, Ellen L. Suder, Yetao Wang, Veronica Soloveva, Katherine Cintron-Lue, Nikolai A. Naryshkin, Mark Pykett, Ellen M. Welch, Kylie O’Keefe, Ronald Kong, Elizabeth Goodwin, Allan Jacobson, Slobodan Paessler, Stuart Peltz, The DHODH Inhibitor PTC299 Arrests SARS-CoV-2 Replication and Suppresses Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines, Virus Research, 2020, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.virusres.2020.198246, http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0168170220311539

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Susha Cheriyedath

Written by

Susha Cheriyedath

Susha has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Chemistry and Master of Science (M.Sc) degree in Biochemistry from the University of Calicut, India. She always had a keen interest in medical and health science. As part of her masters degree, she specialized in Biochemistry, with an emphasis on Microbiology, Physiology, Biotechnology, and Nutrition. In her spare time, she loves to cook up a storm in the kitchen with her super-messy baking experiments.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Cheriyedath, Susha. (2020, December 01). PTC299 inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication and suppresses production of inflammatory cytokines. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 02, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201201/PTC299-inhibits-SARS-CoV-2-replication-and-suppresses-production-of-inflammatory-cytokines.aspx.

  • MLA

    Cheriyedath, Susha. "PTC299 inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication and suppresses production of inflammatory cytokines". News-Medical. 02 December 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201201/PTC299-inhibits-SARS-CoV-2-replication-and-suppresses-production-of-inflammatory-cytokines.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Cheriyedath, Susha. "PTC299 inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication and suppresses production of inflammatory cytokines". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201201/PTC299-inhibits-SARS-CoV-2-replication-and-suppresses-production-of-inflammatory-cytokines.aspx. (accessed December 02, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Cheriyedath, Susha. 2020. PTC299 inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication and suppresses production of inflammatory cytokines. News-Medical, viewed 02 December 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201201/PTC299-inhibits-SARS-CoV-2-replication-and-suppresses-production-of-inflammatory-cytokines.aspx.

Suggested Reading

How COVID-19 compares to other respiratory illnesses
Early interferon therapy may mitigate COVID-19 severity
SARS-CoV-2 likely circulating in China as early as mid-October 2019
The role of micro-RNA in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19
SARS-CoV-2 immunity can sustain for at least eight months, study finds
Chinese woman still sheds SARS-CoV-2 over four months post-infection
N439K mutation of SARS-CoV-2 may be more infectious and antibody resistant than Wuhan strain
Resveratrol shows potential as SARS-CoV-2 antiviral, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Asymptomatic patients have higher SARS-CoV-2 viral loads than symptomatic patients, study says