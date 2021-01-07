Common gene expression changes at target tissues of four autoimmune diseases found

Autoimmune diseases are diseases of "mistaken identity", where the immune system - which is supposed to protect us against infectious diseases and neoplasias - mistakenly attacks and destroys components of our own body.

The incidence of autoimmune diseases is increasing on a worldwide basis, and these diseases - including type 1 diabetes (T1D), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) - now affect up to 5% of the population in different regions. There is no cure for autoimmune diseases, and while the immune target of T1D, SLE, MS, and RA are distinct, they share several similar elements, including up to 50% common genetic risk, chronic local inflammation and mechanisms mediating target tissue damage.

Related Stories

In spite of these common features, autoimmune disorders are traditionally studied independently and with a focus on the immune system rather than on the target tissues. There is, however, increasing evidence that the target tissues of these diseases are not innocent bystanders of the autoimmune attack but participate in a deleterious dialogue with the immune system that contributes to their own demise, as first shown by the Eizirik's group for T1D.

Furthermore, in T1D, several of the risk genes for the disease act at the target tissue level - in this case pancreatic β-cells - regulating the responses to viral infections, the dialogue with the immune system and apoptosis. Against this background, the Authors hypothesized that key inflammation-induced mechanisms, potentially shared between T1D, SLE, MS and RA, may drive similar molecular signatures at the target tissue level. Discovering these similar (or, in some cases, divergent) disease-specific signatures may allow the identification of key pathways that could be targeted for therapy, including the re-purposing of drugs already in clinical use for other diseases.

To test this hypothesis, they obtained RNA sequencing datasets (i.e. studies where all genes expressed on a diseased tissue, as compared to a healthy one, are identified) from pancreatic β-cells from controls or individuals affected by T1D, from kidney cells from controls or individuals affects by SLE, from optic chiasm from controls or individuals affected by MS and from joint tissue from controls or individuals affected by RA.

These studies indicate major common gene expression changes at the target tissues of the four autoimmune disease evaluated, many of them downstream of interferons, and massive expression of candidate genes (>80% in all cases). One candidate gene in common between the four diseases is TYK2, a protein that regulates interferon signaling, and the Eizirik's group showed that use of TYK2 inhibitors - already in use for other autoimmune diseases - protect beta-cells against immune mediated damage in pre-clinical models of diabetes.

Source:

Université Libre de Bruxelles

Journal reference:

Szymczak, F., et al. (2021) Gene expression signatures of target tissues in type 1 diabetes, lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis. Science Advances. doi.org10.1126/sciadv.abd7600.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers resolve mysteries about the function of key gene-silencing protein
Forward genetics used to identify gene linked to autism spectrum disorder
New drug combination improves blood glucose control and weight loss in mice
Few organisms in the gut microbiome found to play a key role in type 2 diabetes
Researchers detect novel IRAK4 mutations in infant with encephalitis and HHV6 reactivation
Neuroscientists track gene expression to gain insights into drug addiction, Parkinson's disease
Routine eye imaging may provide clues to cognitive disorders in older people with type 1 diabetes
Transcription factors in the brain strongly correlate with the behavior of honey bees

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

News-Medical talks to Dipanjan Pan about the development of a paper-based electrochemical sensor that can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study presents novel gene therapy for deafness