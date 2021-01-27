Hybrid closed-loop insulin therapy improves glycemic control in adolescents, young adults

Hybrid closed-loop insulin therapy improved glycemic control in adolescents and young adults with type 1 diabetes. These outcomes, derived from the International Diabetes Closed-Loop (iDCL) Trial, are reported in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics (DTT).

Adolescents and young adults with a mean age of 17 years were randomly assigned to a closed-loop control (CLC) insulin delivery system or a sensor augmented pump (SAP) with a continuous glucose monitoring system over a 6-month period. The Time in Range increased by 13% for the CLC group, compared to a decrease of 1% with SAP, for a group difference of +3.1 hours/day. This reflected a reduction in time spent at >180 mg/dL. The use of CLC was especially effective at increasing Time in Range overnight.

"Notably, we found that this sample of adolescents and young adults successfully used the CGM more than 90% of the time during the 6-month trial and the closed-loop system was active 89% of the time," stated John Lum, Jaeb Center for Health Research, and the iDCL Trial Research Group.

Multiple Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) systems using different algorithms have been developed in the past decade for patients with type 1 diabetes. Almost all of the systems have shown significant reductions in nocturnal hypoglycemia. The iDCL multicenter trial done in young adults and adolescents with T1D reported in this issue of DTT further advances the use of hybrid closed-loop system by increasing the time-in-range, especially during the night."

Satish Garg, MD, Editor-in-Chief, Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics, University of Colorado, Denver

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc./Genetic Engineering News

Journal reference:

Isganaitis, E., et al. (2021) Closed-Loop Insulin Therapy Improves Glycemic Control in Adolescents and Young Adults: Outcomes from the International Diabetes Closed-Loop Trial. Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics. doi.org/10.1089/dia.2020.0572.

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Pancreatic β cell-derived exosomal miR-29s manipulate glucose homeostasis
New research project to develop and test novel intervention for individuals with HIV/AIDS
Combined physical activity and dietary intervention attenuates the rise in insulin resistance in children
Progressive group highlights Trump, Tillis weakness on insulin price tags
Effects of low-fat, plant-based diet compared to low-carb, animal-based diet
Insulin resistance, diabetes and metabolic syndrome contribute to premature coronary events in women
Could the keto diet help prevent or mitigate severe COVID-19?
Obesity increases the risk of severe COVID-19, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Insulin nanoparticles may become an alternative to insulin injections for diabetic patients