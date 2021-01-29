New app aims to improve emotional well-being in young people

Improving emotional well-being and preventing depression in young people between 16 and 22 years old is the main objective of MyMoodCoach, an app developed by a European research team, in which the Psychology and Technology Laboratory (LabPsiTec) of the Universitat Jaume I of Castellón participated. The research requires the contribution of young people in this age group to evaluate its effectiveness and for this purpose it offers them tools to manage their emotional skills and includes some monetary remuneration.

Young people interested in testing the app and participating in the study can get more information and register at: https://www.mymoodcoach.com/?lang=es

LabPsiTec is involved in various tasks of the project and is responsible for the set-up and maintenance of the dissemination and implementation plan of the project, as well as the coordination of the Youth Advisory Board. Coordinated by Professor of Personality, Assessment and Psychological Treatments Azucena García-Palacios, LabPsiTec has extensive experience in participating in European research projects, having collaborated in around ten of them.

Project video: https://youtu.be/V6lgit0jzQU

