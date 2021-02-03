Pregnant women had higher symptoms of depression, anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic

During the lockdown in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spain, pregnant women had higher symptoms of depression and anxiety.

The finding comes from a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, which also revealed that women with higher body mass index and lower social support were most affected.

A total of 204 women accepted to participate in the study, which involved completing questionnaires related to depression, anxiety, and social support.