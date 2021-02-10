Researchers discuss potential benefits of Chinese plants and their therapeutic efficacy

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. In this review article the authors Xiuling Li, Shunung Liang, Chee Hwee Tan, Shuwen Cao, Xiaoding Xu, Phei Er Saw and Wei Tao from Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, China and Center for Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA discuss the potential benefits of four plants endogenous to China and the enhancement of their therapeutic efficacy by nanotechnology intervention.

Plant derived natural products have been used for the treatment of various human diseases long before the intervention of modern medicine. The basis of modern medicine is still inspired by traditional medicine and therapies.

However, despite their tremendous therapeutic potential, these natural drugs often have poor bioavailability, metabolic instability, and aqueous insolubility. These factors greatly impede a natural drug's commercialization potential as a mainstream medicine. Therefore, the development of nanocarrier drug delivery systems is indispensable in overcoming the various constraints of the bottlenecks which occur with natural drugs.

In this review article the authors consider four plant materials endogenous to China with the common names of barrenwort or horny goat weed (Epimedium), Shu Di Huang (Rehmannia glutinosa, RG), ginseng (Panax ginseng), and Dong Quai or female ginseng (Angelica sinensis, AS). Each has been scientifically investigated for a wide range of therapeutic uses having been originally discovered from the long history of traditional usage and anecdotal information by local population groups in Asia.

The integration of natural drugs from the East and nanocarrier drug delivery systems developed from the West is paving the way towards further accurate and efficient medicine therapy.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Li, X., et al. (2021) Nanocarriers in the Enhancement of Therapeutic Efficacy of Natural Drugs. BIO Integration. doi.org/10.15212/bioi-2020-0040.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

