Regulatory crackdown on online prescriptions of weight-loss drugs

In a move to enhance patient safety and curb misuse, UK online pharmacies will now be required to implement stricter checks before dispensing weight-loss medications such as Wegovy and Mounjaro. These measures aim to prevent individuals who are already a healthy weight or have a history of eating disorders from accessing these high-risk drugs without proper medical oversight.

Two injectors dosing pens for subcutaneous injection of antidiabetic medication or anti-obesity medication hovering over a blue background.Image Credit: Alones/Shutterstock.com

Under the new regulations, online pharmacies will no longer be able to prescribe these medications based solely on online questionnaires or submitted photographs. Instead, patients must undergo an in-person or video consultation to verify their body mass index (BMI) and provide supporting medical records or information from their general practitioner (GP).

The General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) has emphasized that failure to comply with these enhanced guidelines could lead to enforcement actions, including inspections, fitness-to-practice investigations, and mandatory improvement plans. These measures come amid concerns about unsafe prescribing practices and potential supply issues, with reports indicating that some online pharmacies had set quotas for processing prescriptions per hour.

“We know online pharmacy services can provide a very valuable service, but through our inspections and investigations, we’ve seen too many cases of medicines being supplied inappropriately online and putting people at risk.”

Duncan Rudkin, Chief Executive of the GPhC.

Weight-loss drugs, including semaglutide (Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro), were originally developed to help type 2 diabetes patients manage blood sugar levels. However, their increasing use as a weight-loss aid has led to global shortages and a surge in counterfeit products. Given their classification as high-risk medications, the new safeguards will help ensure their appropriate and safe use.

These medications, which function by mimicking gut hormones that regulate hunger and metabolism, have shown promise beyond weight management. Recent studies indicate that they can significantly improve heart health, reducing risks of heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, and high blood pressure.

With these new regulations, prescribers will also be required to “actively” share information with a patient’s GP regarding the medications being dispensed. This step is expected to improve transparency and ensure a comprehensive approach to patient care.

Source:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Lily Ramsey

Written by

Lily Ramsey

Lily holds a distinguished academic background, having earned a first-class degree in Microbiology from the University of Nottingham in 2021. Her pursuit of knowledge continued as she completed her LLM in Medical Law and Ethics at the University of Edinburgh. During her master's studies, Lily dedicated her research to the field of public health ethics, with a specific passion for health equity and justice, with a specialized focus on the ethical aspects of antibiotic resistance.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ramsey, Lily. (2025, February 19). Regulatory crackdown on online prescriptions of weight-loss drugs. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 19, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250219/Regulatory-crackdown-on-online-prescriptions-of-weight-loss-drugs.aspx.

  • MLA

    Ramsey, Lily. "Regulatory crackdown on online prescriptions of weight-loss drugs". News-Medical. 19 February 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250219/Regulatory-crackdown-on-online-prescriptions-of-weight-loss-drugs.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Ramsey, Lily. "Regulatory crackdown on online prescriptions of weight-loss drugs". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250219/Regulatory-crackdown-on-online-prescriptions-of-weight-loss-drugs.aspx. (accessed February 19, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Ramsey, Lily. 2025. Regulatory crackdown on online prescriptions of weight-loss drugs. News-Medical, viewed 19 February 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250219/Regulatory-crackdown-on-online-prescriptions-of-weight-loss-drugs.aspx.

Suggested Reading

CBD can be used safely in women with advanced breast cancer and clinical anxiety
Diabetes drugs cut asthma attacks by up to 70%, reshaping treatment options
Prescription trends for obesity medications surge, tied to growing interest in GLP-1 drugs
Aircraft noise pollution harms arteries, but heart drugs show promise in animal model research
Light-activated therapy reduces antibiotic resistance in Staphylococcus aureus
Diabetes medications may help lower COPD flare-up risk, study finds
What causes behavioral side effects in popular weight loss drugs?
Diabetes drugs may boost brain health but experts warn of risks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Holistic lifestyle interventions outshine drugs in preventing cardiometabolic diseases