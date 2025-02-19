Regulatory crackdown on online prescriptions of weight-loss drugs

In a move to enhance patient safety and curb misuse, UK online pharmacies will now be required to implement stricter checks before dispensing weight-loss medications such as Wegovy and Mounjaro. These measures aim to prevent individuals who are already a healthy weight or have a history of eating disorders from accessing these high-risk drugs without proper medical oversight.

Under the new regulations, online pharmacies will no longer be able to prescribe these medications based solely on online questionnaires or submitted photographs. Instead, patients must undergo an in-person or video consultation to verify their body mass index (BMI) and provide supporting medical records or information from their general practitioner (GP).

The General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) has emphasized that failure to comply with these enhanced guidelines could lead to enforcement actions, including inspections, fitness-to-practice investigations, and mandatory improvement plans. These measures come amid concerns about unsafe prescribing practices and potential supply issues, with reports indicating that some online pharmacies had set quotas for processing prescriptions per hour.

“We know online pharmacy services can provide a very valuable service, but through our inspections and investigations, we’ve seen too many cases of medicines being supplied inappropriately online and putting people at risk.” Duncan Rudkin, Chief Executive of the GPhC.

Weight-loss drugs, including semaglutide (Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro), were originally developed to help type 2 diabetes patients manage blood sugar levels. However, their increasing use as a weight-loss aid has led to global shortages and a surge in counterfeit products. Given their classification as high-risk medications, the new safeguards will help ensure their appropriate and safe use.

These medications, which function by mimicking gut hormones that regulate hunger and metabolism, have shown promise beyond weight management. Recent studies indicate that they can significantly improve heart health, reducing risks of heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, and high blood pressure.

With these new regulations, prescribers will also be required to “actively” share information with a patient’s GP regarding the medications being dispensed. This step is expected to improve transparency and ensure a comprehensive approach to patient care.