A glycan controls how SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein opens, study finds

Using simulations, a team of researchers in the U.S. found that the glycan at position N343 of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein’s receptor-binding domain (RBD) helps in its opening. A mechanism that aids its binding to the host cell receptor.

Study: A glycan gate controls opening of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Image Credit: Juan Gaertner / Shutterstock
Study: A glycan gate controls opening of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Image Credit: Juan Gaertner / Shutterstock

The key structure of the SARS-CoV-2 that allows it to infect host cells is the spike protein, which is present on the virus surface. Among the several structures of the spike protein defined, most are conformations where the RBD is in the up or down configuration. The RBD is responsible for interacting with the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) of the host cells and mediating virus entry.

For viral entry, the RBD transitions from a down state to an up state, making it accessible to ACE2. Previous studies have shown that the spike protein transitions between four different conformations, depending on the presence of ACE2 and antibodies.

Molecular dynamics (MD) simulations indicated the spike protein is shielded by glycans, and glycans at N165 and N234 support the RBD in the open configuration. Although several MD simulations have been performed, they do not include glycosylation of the spike protein or need significant sampling on the order of milliseconds. Cryo-electron microscopy (EM) has revealed the up and down conformations of the RBD, but it is difficult to study the RBD opening process experimentally.

Simulating how spike protein opens

In a new paper published on the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers report the results of simulations on the RBD opening pathway for the fully glycosylated SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

The researchers used a weighted ensemble (WE) path sampling strategy to simulate atomistic pathways for the opening of the spike protein. WE focuses on the functional transitions between stable states rather than the states themselves. By running several parallel trajectories, the time spent in the stable state waiting for transitions over the energy barrier is minimized, making it more efficient than conventional MD simulations. The WE strategy generates continuous pathways providing the most direct, atomistic views for analyzing functional transitions and transient states that are too fast to be captured by laboratory experiments.

The team ran simulations on supercomputers in parallel for over a month, simulating 310 independent pathways. This included 204 pathways from the RBD down to up configuration and 106 pathways from the RBD down to open pathways. The open state included conformations that were similar to cryo-EM structures of the spike protein bound to ACE2.

The RBD in the down state is shielded by glycans at N165, N234, and N343, which have been reported to also stabilize the RBD in the up conformation. The WE simulations suggest the N343 glycan acts as a “glycan gate” and pushes up the RBD, and forms contacts with several residues of ACE2.

Related Stories

The authors initially saw this in several pathways by which spike protein opens and then analyzed all the 310 pathways where the N343 glycan formed contacts with the ACE2 residues to confirm this gating mechanism.

N343 glycan helps opening of RBD

To investigate the role of N343 glycan as a gating residue, the team used biolayer interferometry experiments, which evaluate the binding of the spike protein to ACE2 and how RBD opening is affected by mutations. Previous studies have suggested N165A and N234A mutations on the spike protein decrease ACE2 binding by 10% and 40%, respectively. They found a mutation in the N343 position, an N343A variant, decreased spike protein binding to ACE2 by almost 56%, more than those seen for the other variants.

This suggests the RBD up conformation is greatly affected by glycosylation at the N343 position. Further experiments identified R408A, D405A, and D427A as key spike protein residues that reduce ACE2 binding by about 13%, 27%, and 52%, respectively, suggesting these residues also help RBD opening.

Glycan gating by N343. (A-D) Snapshot configurations along the opening pathway with chain A shown in cyan, chain B in gray, chain C in pink, and the glycan at position N343 is shown in magenta. (A) RBD A in the down conformation is shielded by the glycan at position N343 of the adjacent RBD B. (B-D) The N343 glycan intercalates between and underneath the residues F490, Y489, F456, F457 to push the RBD up and open (D).
Glycan gating by N343. (A-D) Snapshot configurations along the opening pathway with chain A shown in cyan, chain B in gray, chain C in pink, and the glycan at position N343 is shown in magenta. (A) RBD A in the down conformation is shielded by the glycan at position N343 of the adjacent RBD B. (B-D) The N343 glycan intercalates between and underneath the residues F490, Y489, F456, F457 to push the RBD up and open (D).

In the RBD down conformation, there is a hydrogen bond and several salt bridges between different residues. As the RBD opens, several salt bridges are broken and some are formed again with different residues until finally, there is only one contact between the RBD and the S1 subunit of the spike protein, the glycan at position N165.

According to the simulation results, the new SARS-CoV-2 variants, B.1, B1.1.7, B1.351, and P1, discovered recently do not have mutations in the residues that facilitate RBD opening. The simulation results indicate the glycan at N343 is critical in gating and aiding the RBD opening process.

*Important Notice

bioRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Lakshmi Supriya

Written by

Lakshmi Supriya

Lakshmi Supriya got her BSc in Industrial Chemistry from IIT Kharagpur (India) and a Ph.D. in Polymer Science and Engineering from Virginia Tech (USA).

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Supriya, Lakshmi. (2021, February 18). A glycan controls how SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein opens, study finds. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 18, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210218/A-glycan-controls-how-SARS-CoV-2e28099s-spike-protein-opens-study-finds.aspx.

  • MLA

    Supriya, Lakshmi. "A glycan controls how SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein opens, study finds". News-Medical. 18 February 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210218/A-glycan-controls-how-SARS-CoV-2e28099s-spike-protein-opens-study-finds.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Supriya, Lakshmi. "A glycan controls how SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein opens, study finds". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210218/A-glycan-controls-how-SARS-CoV-2e28099s-spike-protein-opens-study-finds.aspx. (accessed February 18, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Supriya, Lakshmi. 2021. A glycan controls how SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein opens, study finds. News-Medical, viewed 18 February 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210218/A-glycan-controls-how-SARS-CoV-2e28099s-spike-protein-opens-study-finds.aspx.

Suggested Reading

E484K mutation is potentially associated with SARS-CoV-2 adaptive fitness
Artemisia plant extracts show potential anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity in vitro
Zinc supplementation bolsters repurposed antivirals against SARS-CoV-2
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine effective against emerging variants
Researchers report a new SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern in Uganda
A traditional Chinese medicine could help treat COVID‐19 symptoms
Viral load the main driver of SARS-CoV-2 transmission
Headache as COVID-19 symptom could indicate milder disease, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
How effective has the COVID-19 vaccination program been in Israel?