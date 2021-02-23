Beckman Coulter Life Sciences established as first us distributor of genedrive plc COVID-19 kit

As the world continues to seek solutions in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announces it is the first United States distributor of the Genedrive® 96 SARS-CoV-2 kit. The agreement with the near-patient molecular diagnostics company, genedrive plc (LSE: GDR), is for distribution in the US and throughout Europe.

The Genedrive® 96 SARS-CoV-2 kit is a simple, one-step RT-PCR test to detect SARS-CoV-2 RNA. It offers lyophilized reagents that enable product stability and allow for ambient shipping and storage. The easy to set up assay can streamline laboratory workflows, increase overall throughput, and decrease potential errors for assay set up. The Genedrive® 96 SARS-CoV-2 kit has received the CE-IVD mark and is currently under FDA review for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Even as vaccines are being administered there is still a critical need to continue COVID-19 testing. This collaboration provides a turnkey solution for specialized laboratories looking to establish new or expanded test capacity with consumables and labor cost reduction. The ability to streamline the workflow by simultaneously preparing sample extraction and downstream assay set up is a critical step forward in advancing COVID testing workflows, increasing throughput and reducing consumables usage.” Greg Milosevich, President, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

To learn more about Genedrive® 96 SARS-CoV-2 Kit please visit our product overview page.