Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launches next-generation CytoFLEX SRT benchtop cell sorter

Leading the way for more than 85 years, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated CytoFLEX SRT Benchtop Sorter-- the CytoFLEX that sorts, and features expanded laser and color options for use in labs of all sizes.

Image credit: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

This new addition to the CytoFLEX Platform builds on the principles of the CytoFLEX, which make multicolor applications accessible. The software experience will be very familiar, further increasing the ease-of-use right out of the box. It now boasts new technologies to automate and simplify sort setup and stream maintenance, bringing the power of single-cell analysis to more laboratories.

This product grows as customer needs grow. Our commitment to the customer doesn’t stop upon delivery. We take an individual approach to each lab, which is why we designed the CytoFLEX SRT to have the option for additional lasers and detectors activated when those customer needs arise. We build meaningful relationships through products, consumables, service, and software that will last for years to come.” Dr. Mario Koksch, Vice President and General Manager, Flow Cytometry business unit, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

The CytoFLEX SRT is our first benchtop cell sorter and offers up to four lasers and 17 detection channels to help accelerate answers in genomics and immunophenotyping workflows. First-time users praise the hassle-free experience and immediate convenience.

The performance from straight out of the box was great. It was very simple, intuitive, and easy to use. The workflow seems to be streamlined.” Dr. Karen Hogg, Experimental Officer, Department of Biology, University of York

Advanced technology allows automation to facilitate stream setup, monitor and maintain side streams, and detect and resolve bubble interference. Our CytExpert SRT software further increases automation while requiring less supervision for both routine and complex samples. As social distancing continues, the ability to free up lab staff while requiring minimal training to use the instrument is further applauded by users.

It’s a credit to the system that it is that user-friendly that you don’t need any specialist training to use it, and for us that’s been a really big bonus.” Dr. Peter O’Toole, Head of Imaging and Cytometry, Department of Biology, University of York

Thanks to its compact footprint and upgradeability, smaller labs are finally able to leverage this powerful cell sorting research and processing capability for the first time with a non-intimidating experience for novice users.

A critical part of the development of the CytoFLEX SRT is the attention to design for reliability, according to Pavel Lorenzo, Senior Engineer in Service and Support for Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. “In this project we have emphasized reliability and serviceability while also building in special tools to allow us to quickly isolate a problem and get to a solution. Paired with BeckmanConnect, our remote management tool, this leads to minimizing the downtime that the customer may experience.”

The CytoFLEX SRT joins the CytoFLEX, CytoFLEX S, and CytoFLEX LX benchtop Flow Cytometers by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. Visit: beckman.com/cytoflexsrt to learn more about this suite of products or to request a quote.