Overexpression of signaling protein in heart associated with poor survival after heart attack

About 6.2 million Americans suffer from heart failure, an incurable disease with a staggering mortality rate - some 40 percent of patients die within five years of diagnosis. Heart failure is one form of heart disease, for which new therapies are desperately needed.

Now, in new work, scientists at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine (LKSOM) at Temple University identify a path to a promising novel therapeutic strategy, taking aim at a molecule in the heart known as G protein-coupled receptor kinase 5 (GRK5). In a study published online in the journal Cardiovascular Research, the scientists show in mice that reducing GRK5 levels can significantly improve survival following heart attack.

"Previous studies had found that GRK5 is elevated in patients with heart failure," explained Claudio de Lucia, MD, PhD, an associate scientist in the Center for Translational Medicine at LKSOM and lead author on the new study. "Our new research, in mice that experienced myocardial infarction (heart attack), shows that GRK5 overexpression is associated with physiological changes in the heart that decrease cardiac function."

Too much GRK5 in the heart was further linked to increased recruitment of immune cells into damaged heart tissue and harmful inflammation. The combination of these factors - reduced heart function and an influx of immune cells and inflammation - ultimately contributed to increased mortality in mice after heart attack.

Dr. de Lucia and colleagues, working with Walter J. Koch, PhD, W.W. Smith Endowed Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine, Professor and Chair of the Department of Pharmacology, Director of the Center for Translational Medicine at LKSOM, and senior investigator on the new study, examined GRK5 levels in the heart eight weeks after mice experienced heart attack. By that time, animals had developed a condition known as post-ischemic heart failure, in which heart function declines over time owing to reduced blood supply. Tissue damage that impairs circulation in the heart ultimately starves heart cells of the oxygen and nutrients they need to keep the heart working.

Related Stories

After establishing a link between increased GRK5 expression, decreased heart function, and decreased survival in the weeks following heart attack, the researchers explored the effect of manipulating GRK5 to lower its levels in the heart. To do this, they developed a GRK5 knockout mouse model, in which GRK5 expression was eliminated specifically from heart cells.

"After heart attack, our GRK5 knockout mice had much better heart function and better survival curves compared to wild-type mice with normal GRK5," Dr. de Lucia explained. "This raises the possibility that GRK5 inhibition may be a viable therapeutic strategy in human patients, as well."

The team's future work will focus on GRK5 inhibitors and understanding their effects in animals with heart disease.

"Highly selective drugs that block GRK5 are already available," Dr. de Lucia said. "Our next step is to test these agents in animal models of heart failure in order to determine their effect on cardiac function and survival."

Dr. Koch added, "Targeting abnormal levels and activity of GRK5 would represent a totally new drug class [for heart failure] that we hope will add important and innovative value to our fight against heart disease."

Source:

Temple University Health System

Journal reference:

de Lucia, C., et al. (2021) G protein-coupled receptor kinase 5 (GRK5) contributes to impaired cardiac function and immune cell recruitment in post-ischemic heart failure. Cardiovascular Research. doi.org/10.1093/cvr/cvab044.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers discover new molecular target that could treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
Scientists target critical interface that is key for cancer cell survival
Research reveals link between proteins causing Alzheimer's disease and age-related sight loss
Otago researchers find how to treat heart disease in type-2 diabetics
Researchers discover new protein that may play a key role in atherosclerosis
Structure and function of locked conformation of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein identified
Spike protein mutations in SARS-CoV-2 variants help resist antibody neutralization
First smart speaker for contactless monitoring of both regular and irregular heartbeats

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and RBD detected in saliva of mRNA-vaccine recipients