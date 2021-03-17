Advancing studies in evolution and ecology with INTEGRA pipettes

INTEGRA Biosciences’ EVOLVE manual pipettes and VOYAGER electronic adjustable tip spacing pipettes are both integral parts of the lab workflows at the University of California, Riverside (UCR), where researchers are investigating the evolution and ecology of a fascinating group of fish that includes a popular aquatic pet, the guppy.

Image Credit: INTEGRA Biosciences

Samantha Levell, a PhD candidate at UCR, explained: “Some members of this fish family merely carry their offspring until they give birth to them, while others have a direct connection to their embryos, much like a mammalian placenta. Exploring the mechanisms underlying the maternal connection between mother and embryo, as well as conducting paternal studies, is important for various comparative research.”

“My work in the lab involves DNA extraction, PCR, gel electrophoresis and sequencing, where I frequently need to transfer multiple samples between different labware formats, such as from centrifuge tubes to 96 well plates. I was keen to find a way to make this as smooth and efficient as possible and spoke to one of the representatives at INTEGRA – they were great! The sales rep gave me a demo of the VOYAGER and introduced me to their other products, which led to my lab purchasing both the VOYAGER and a couple of EVOLVEs. The pipettes are fantastic, and really great value. We share the sets among six people and use them frequently, which we will continue to do for a very long time.”

