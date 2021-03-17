Better nurse work environments associated with improved stroke outcomes

Stroke remains a leading cause of death worldwide and one of the most common reasons for disability. While a wide variety of factors influence stroke outcomes, data show that avoiding readmissions and long lengths of stay among ischemic stroke patients has benefits for patients and health care systems alike. Although reduced readmission rates among various medical patients have been associated with better nurse work environments, it is unknown how the work environment might influence readmissions and length of stay for ischemic stroke patients.

In a new study from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing's (Penn Nursing) Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research (CHOPR), researchers evaluated the association between the nurse work environment and readmission and length of stay for close to 200,000 hospitalized adult ischemic stroke patients in more than 500 hospitals. They found that in hospitals with better nurse work environments, ischemic stroke patients experienced lower odds of 7? and 30?day readmissions and lower lengths of stay.

Their research has been published in the journal Research in Nursing & Health. The article "Better Nurse Work Environments Associated with Fewer Readmissions and Shorter Length of Stay Among Adults with Ischemic Stroke: A Cross?Sectional Analysis of United States Hospitals" is available online.

The work environment is a modifiable feature of hospitals that should be considered when providing comprehensive stroke care and improving post-stroke outcomes. Our findings have important implications for quality improvement initiatives for stroke care management."

Heather Brom, PhD, RN, NP-C, Lecturer at Penn Nursing and Lead Author

Creating good work environments for nurses is especially important so that they have adequate time to spend with stroke patients and can communicate effectively with all team members and feel supported by managers to make decisions about nursing care. "All of these aspects of the nurse work environment facilitate an effective and efficient discharge planning process, which has the potential to decrease delays in discharge and avoidable readmissions," says J. Margo Brooks Carthon, PhD, RN, FAAN, Associate Professor of Nursing and one of the co-authors of the article.

Source:

University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

Journal reference:

Brom, H., et al. (2021) Better nurse work environments associated with fewer readmissions and shorter length of stay among adults with ischemic stroke: A cross‐sectional analysis of United States hospitals. Research in Nursing & Health. doi.org/10.1002/nur.22121.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Non-traditional shift work schedules lead to higher rates of kidney disruption and injury
Higher historic redlining scores associated with greater rates of stroke
ESO guidelines focus on early management of transient ischemic attack
African American women have greater risk of stroke, death during pregnancy and childbirth
A retinal photo may provide early warning signs of stroke and dementia
Black Medicare patients with ischemic stroke die at a higher rate than white patients
Delays in treatment at the hospital may have severe consequences on stroke recovery
Women with non-O type blood who smoke, take oral contraceptives more likely to have a stroke

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Neuroprotectant-loaded nanoparticles may reduce stroke severity, improve survival