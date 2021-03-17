INTEGRA Biosciences continues strong growth in 2020

INTEGRA Biosciences AG – based in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, New Hampshire – has released its 2020 annual report, with sales rising 73% compared to the previous year for this manufacturer of laboratory equipment and pipettes. This is the tenth straight year of sales growth for this hidden champion from the Chur Rhine Valley.

Image Credit: INTEGRA Biosciences



Reporting sales of 130 million Swiss francs in 2020, it has been the best year ever for INTEGRA Biosciences AG. The 73% increase from 2019 was driven by huge demand worldwide for the laboratory instruments it develops and manufactures in Zizers. The company saw particular growth in the sales of pipettes and pipette tips that are being used in diagnostics and research to combat COVID-19. “We are pleased with this excellent performance, and proud of our work contributing towards overcoming the pandemic,” said Urs Hartmann, who has led INTEGRA Biosciences as its CEO since January 2020. Sales have risen consistently since 2010, at a mean annual rate of 23%, and the company won an average of five new customers each day throughout 2020.



Investment a success factor

In 2020, INTEGRA invested heavily in building up its pipette tip production capacity and successfully introduced new, environmentally friendly models to the market. In addition, it created 30 high quality jobs in Zizers alone, bringing the total number of staff in Switzerland to 139. At the start of 2021, INTEGRA employed more than 400 people worldwide. Its strength in innovation was further enhanced with the hiring of 10 new scientific experts, as well as by organizing numerous further training and education courses for current staff. INTEGRA also placed high value on diversity and developing young talent during 2020. Towards this end, a total of 14 apprentices are currently working at the company, including two apprentices and two trainees from the Graubünden Integration Program.



Good outlook for 2021

“We have a large number of new products in the pipeline, and expect double-digit growth again in the current year,” explained Urs Hartmann. “We are currently looking for 30 additional specialists to join the company in Zizers, and a further 70 at other locations.” An open house is scheduled in fall 2021, for people living in the area to gain an exclusive insight into how a high tech company operates. INTEGRA Biosciences is among the top three companies internationally in its segment.

About INTEGRA Biosciences

INTEGRA Biosciences (https://www.integra-biosciences.com) is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling and media preparation. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector. Today, INTEGRA innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world. More than 100 distribution partners form a worldwide sales network providing responsive and competent services to customers. These distribution partners are supported by a highly motivated and experienced team of specialists at the company headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.