Evidence-based clinical practice guideline aims to optimize PD-L1 lung tumor testing

The College of American Pathologists (CAP), in collaboration with five other societies, developed a draft evidence-based clinical practice guideline that aims to optimize PD-L1 testing for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are being considered for immunooncology therapy.

The guideline, "PD-L1 Testing of Patients With Lung Cancer for Immunooncology Therapies," includes a draft summary of six recommendations, which is now available for an open comment period from March 31 to April 23, 2021.

All stakeholders-;including pathologists, oncologists, hospital or laboratory managers, and patient advocacy group representatives-;are encouraged to review and submit feedback on these draft recommendations.

Given the rapid evolution of immunotherapy and immunomodulatory drugs, pathologists have a need to develop universally accepted, standardized criteria for immunohistochemistry (IHC)-based testing of immune checkpoint proteins, particularly for PD-L1."

Lynette Sholl, MD, FCAP, Project Co-Chair and Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston

Related Stories

Along with Dr. Sholl, co-chair and pathologist Larissa V. Furtado, MD, FCAP, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, lead the guideline development panel, which also includes experts from these collaborating groups: the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO); the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP); the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), Pulmonary Pathology Society (PPS); and LUNGevity Foundation.

"We have also explored evidence to consider tumor mutation burden (TMB), along with or independent of PD-L1 status," Dr. Furtado said. "The burgeoning interest in TMB among clinicians further amplifies the need for unbiased guidance to enable practicing pathologists to make informed testing decisions."

The expert panel will consider all comments garnered during the comment period before finalizing the recommendations and submitting the guideline for publication.

Source:

College of American Pathologists (CAP)

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The Dream Team opens clinical trial to find better treatment options for pancreatic cancer
New treatment for late-stage neuroendocrine tumors found to be more effective and less toxic
Study findings help explain the diversity of cancers in different Li-Fraumeni patients
New method for scDNA sequencing provides insights into breast cancer evolution
Study reveals biomarkers for the prognosis of gastric adenocarcinoma
Efficacy of polymeric nano-micelles depends on expression level of c-Myc
Sequential administration of immunotherapy and targeted therapy prolongs anti-tumor responses
A simple blood draw may help discover tumor reactive immune cells to treat advanced melanoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Mace, CEO at SwiftScale Biologics, about the work they do in cell-free synthesis, their partnership with Sartorius and the biologics field as a whole.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Professor Mark McGurk speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research that has led to the discovery of a world-first treatment for oral cancer.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Novel method can improve the detection of circulating tumor cells