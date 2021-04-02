New conference explores the impact of hemp-based products on animal health

Apr 2 2021

Hemp and CBD are hot topics in the front room, on the front page and across the nation. For those involved in agricultural production, food and animal sciences, and veterinary medicine, the root question is how do hemp-based products impact animal health? This topic and others like it will be explored at the 2021 Hemp Products and Animal Health Conference, hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture.

Related Stories

With support from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the conference aims to provide an opportunity for a national audience to learn from leading experts in current science, address knowledge gaps and identify opportunities for future collaboration in the hemp and animal health research and education spheres.

Conference topics include the current status of hemp in agriculture; including hempseed in animal feed; hemp industry and government policy; measuring product quality; and physiological, toxicological and health impacts of CBD on animal health.

Scheduled for May 18-19, the conference will be presented online. More information about scheduled sessions, including speaker biographies and abstracts, is available at vetmed.tennessee.edu/ce/hemp. More than twenty experts from the fields of veterinary medicine, animal feeds, food science, toxicology, clinical nutrition and hemp use are slated to lead sessions.

Source:

University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cats with chronic kidney disease may help inform treatment for humans in future
Research suggests seaweed used in traditional Chinese medicine could protect against COVID-19
$11 million COBRE funding will help create Center for Pre-Clinical Cancer Research at LSU SVM
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine effective against emerging variants
mRNA vaccines and monoclonal antibodies protect against new NYC-B.1.526 variant
Traditional herbal medicine Respiratory Detox Shot (RDS) inhibits SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A infection in vitro
World-first treatment for oral cancer
UVA scientists identify a potential way to prevent heart attacks and strokes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Mace, CEO at SwiftScale Biologics, about the work they do in cell-free synthesis, their partnership with Sartorius and the biologics field as a whole.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Professor Mark McGurk speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research that has led to the discovery of a world-first treatment for oral cancer.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study confirms B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2 is more transmissible