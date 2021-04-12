Young early-onset colorectal cancer patients have a better survival rate, study shows

New research by Yale Cancer Center shows patients with early-onset colorectal cancer, age 50 and younger, have a better survival rate than patients diagnosed with the disease later in life. The study was presented virtually today at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting.

Although small, we were surprised by our findings. Past studies have shown younger colorectal patients, those under 50, were reported to experience worse survival compared with patients diagnosed at older ages. We hope this result can be inspiring for these younger cancer patients."

En Cheng, MD, MSPH, Study's Lead Author, Yale Cancer Center

Related Stories

Using the National Cancer Database between January 1, 2004 through December 31, 2015, overall survival of 769,871 colorectal cancer patients was assessed by the Kaplan-Meier method and Cox proportional hazards regression. The Yale investigators chose colorectal cancer patients diagnosed at ages 51-55 years as the comparison group.

Early-onset colorectal patients were reported to have a modestly lower 10-year survival rate in unadjusted analysis. However, after adjusting for stage at diagnosis, early onset colorectal patients had better survival compared to subjects diagnosed at ages 51-55. The Yale researchers discovered younger patients had a 5% lower risk of death versus people diagnosed at ages 51-55, and the survival advantage appeared greatest for patients diagnosed at ages 35-39 and with cancer stages I-II. However, Cheng noted this survival advantage should be interpreted cautiously.

"More studies are needed to verify the survival advantage and to understand biological distinctiveness and heterogeneity within early-onset of colorectal cancer," added Cheng. "It also reinforces the importance of early colorectal cancer detection in the younger population."

Source:

Yale University

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Despite guidelines, end-of-life care remains aggressive for ovarian cancer patients
Study reveals new mutations that make cancer resistant to KRAS-targeted therapies
Research finds possible explanation for why many cancer drugs don't work in human trials
High expression of cell death genes may increase risk of early death from lung cancer
Hydrogels offer new hope for cancer treatment
Stem cell transplants offer long-term benefits for pediatric cancer patients receiving immunotherapy
Researchers explore link between intestinal microbiota with colon cancer in patients with Lynch Syndrome
Researchers discover a gene family strongly implicated in the development of liver cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Marcos Quintela Vasquez about the work he is conducting regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer in partnership with Porvair Sciences.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Powerful algorithms can 'predict' the biological language of cancer and Alzheimer's