‘Explained by KHN’: Health Insurance Help in Covid Relief Law Play

The twists and turns of the American health system can sometimes leave people lost, confused and looking for answers. We've created a new video series — "Explained by KHN" — in which our correspondents and editors answer common health care and health policy questions.

The $1.9 trillion Covid relief package that President Joe Biden signed into law in March includes more money to help Americans pay their health insurance premiums for the next two years. KHN correspondent Emmarie Huetteman explains some of the changes that could help consumers.