‘Explained by KHN’: Health insurance help in Covid relief law

‘Explained by KHN’: Health Insurance Help in Covid Relief Law

The twists and turns of the American health system can sometimes leave people lost, confused and looking for answers. We've created a new video series — "Explained by KHN" — in which our correspondents and editors answer common health care and health policy questions.

The $1.9 trillion Covid relief package that President Joe Biden signed into law in March includes more money to help Americans pay their health insurance premiums for the next two years. KHN correspondent Emmarie Huetteman explains some of the changes that could help consumers.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Metastudy of pregnant women reveals risk factors for COVID-19
Researchers propose new solutions to fill gaps in Medicare coverage
Study: Disparities persist in prescribing comfort care for ischemic stroke patients
Study examines the impact of dental coverage offered through Michigan’s Medicaid expansion
Covid-inspired Montana health insurance proposal wouldn’t kick in for 2 years
Outdoor physical activity during increased air pollution may offset its beneficial effects
Health disparities in Pennsylvania have become more pronounced during COVID-19, shows report
Under new cost-cutting Medicare rule, same surgery, same place, different bill

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Marcos Quintela Vasquez about the work he is conducting regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer in partnership with Porvair Sciences.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds high rate of cardiovascular risk factors among U.S. Hispanic/Latino population