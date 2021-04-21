SARS-CoV-1 utilizes ORF3a protein to trigger viral release

Scientists in the USA – from the Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland – have recently uncovered the mechanism by which severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 1 (SARS-CoV-1) is released from the infected cells. They have demonstrated that the open reading frame 3a (ORF3a) protein of SARS CoV-1 induces the viral release process (egress) by disrupting Golgi morphology, reducing cargo trafficking, and neutralizing Golgi pH. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.

Study: The SARS CoV-1 3a protein disrupts Golgi complex morphology and cargo trafficking. Image Credit: Naeblys / Shutterstock
Study: The SARS CoV-1 3a protein disrupts Golgi complex morphology and cargo trafficking. Image Credit: Naeblys / Shutterstock

Background

Human coronaviruses are enveloped RNA viruses that assemble by budding into the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) – Golgi intermediate compartment. Although the mechanism of viral egress is not fully known, there is evidence indicating that proteins present on the viral envelope such as the spike, membrane, and envelope proteins play essential roles in the egress process. For instance, the envelope protein of coronaviruses is a viroporin that acts as an ion channel and facilitates viral egress.

In cells infected with infectious bronchitis virus (IBV), it has been observed that the envelope protein triggers the viral egress process by fragmenting and neutralizing the Golgi complex and reducing cargo trafficking. In addition, the envelope protein has been found to protect the viral spike protein from aberrant proteolysis.

Unlike IBV, which is a gamma coronavirus, human coronaviruses belong to the alpha and beta genera. All lethal human coronaviruses, such as SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2, and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), belong to the beta genus. Previous studies on coronavirus egress have shown that, unlike IBV, the envelope protein of SARS-CoV-1 is not involved in Golgi neutralization and fragmentation to facilitate viral egress. In the current study, the scientists have investigated the mechanism of SARS-CoV-1 egress.

Study design

The scientists specifically examined the role of viral accessory protein ORF3a in the egress process, because transient overexpression of this protein has been found to disrupt the Golgi morphology. Moreover, similar to the envelope protein, ORF3a possesses ion channel activity which is known to associate with viral egress.

To examine cargo trafficking and measure Golgi luminal pH, they conducted a series of experiments using African green monkey kidney cells transiently overexpressing SARS-CoV-1 ORF3a, IBV envelope protein (positive control), or IBV membrane protein (negative control).

Important observations

Related Stories

The analysis of Golgi morphology revealed that ORF3a is transported through the Golgi to the plasma membrane, whereas both IBV membrane and envelope proteins are located in the Golgi region. Dispersion of Golgi complex proteins was observed in cells overexpressing ORF3a or envelope protein. However, the dispersion caused by ORF3a was less extensive compared to that by IBV envelope protein. The scientists hypothesized that since the envelope protein is tightly placed in the Golgi region, its impact on dispersion is more widespread.     

To validate this hypothesis, they produced a mutant form of ORF3a, which is expected to remain in the Golgi region. However, they failed to validate their hypothesis because the mutant ORF3a was retained in the ER instead of the Golgi region.

To investigate cargo trafficking, they examined carbohydrate processing and surface expression of the vesicular stomatitis virus glycoprotein (VSV-G), which is a membrane protein processed in the Golgi during its transportation to the plasma membrane. The analysis revealed that both carbohydrate processing and surface expression of VSV-G was reduced in cells expressing SARS-CoV-1 ORF3a or IBV envelope protein. However, the reduction in cargo trafficking was highest in cells expressing IBV envelope protein, an observation similar to the Golgi dispersion effect. The scientists believe that a reduction in virus release due to reduced cargo trafficking may be an acceptable compromise to ensure the retention of viral infectivity.   

By analyzing the fluorescence emission spectra of a Golgi-targeted luminal pHlorin molecule by flow cytometry, the scientists observed that the pH of the Golgi lumen increased significantly in cells expressing ORF3a. However, the intensity of pH change was lower than that observed in cells expressing IBV envelope protein. Taken together, these observations suggest that the dispersion of Golgi and reduction in cargo trafficking are due to increased Golgi luminal pH.  

With further analysis, the scientists confirmed that, unlike IBV envelope protein, the ion channel activity of SARS-CoV-1 ORF3a protein is required for the Golgi dispersion and cargo trafficking reduction.

In a separate set of experiments, the scientists investigated the effects of SARS-CoV-2 proteins on Golgi morphological alterations. Their analysis revealed that the dispersion of Golgi complex proteins in cells expressing SARS-CoV-2 ORF3a is similar to that observed in cells expressing SARS-CoV-1 ORF3a. Because the amino acid residues associated with the ion channel activity of ORF3a are conserved between SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2, the scientists believe that both viruses share a similar mechanism for Golgi morphology disruption.

*Important Notice

bioRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Miscellaneous News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. (2021, April 21). SARS-CoV-1 utilizes ORF3a protein to trigger viral release. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 21, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210421/SARS-CoV-1-utilizes-ORF3a-protein-to-trigger-viral-release.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "SARS-CoV-1 utilizes ORF3a protein to trigger viral release". News-Medical. 21 April 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210421/SARS-CoV-1-utilizes-ORF3a-protein-to-trigger-viral-release.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "SARS-CoV-1 utilizes ORF3a protein to trigger viral release". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210421/SARS-CoV-1-utilizes-ORF3a-protein-to-trigger-viral-release.aspx. (accessed April 21, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. 2021. SARS-CoV-1 utilizes ORF3a protein to trigger viral release. News-Medical, viewed 21 April 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210421/SARS-CoV-1-utilizes-ORF3a-protein-to-trigger-viral-release.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Curcumin nanosystems could be powerful COVID-19 therapeutics
Antibody response induced by mRNA vaccination differs from natural SARS-CoV-2 infection
SARS-CoV-2 mutations impact T-cell recognition of virus
Allometric model shows human travel is closely related to spread of COVID-19
Small molecule inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 identified by screening
Ovarian follicular function unaffected by SARS-CoV-2 infection or Pfizer vaccine, study finds
Pregnant women transmit SARS-CoV-2 and vaccine-induced antibodies to fetus
Overwhelming evidence SARS-CoV-2 is airborne

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Marcos Quintela Vasquez about the work he is conducting regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer in partnership with Porvair Sciences.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify risk factors for SARS-CoV-2 reinfection