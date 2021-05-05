Ultrasound technique provides a new way to diagnose circulation problems in the placenta

A team of researchers funded by the National Institutes of Health has developed a new ultrasound technique to monitor the placenta for impaired fetal blood flow early in pregnancy. The technique, which uses conventional ultrasound equipment, relies on subtle differences in the pulsation of fetal blood through the arteries at the fetal and placental ends of the umbilical cord, potentially enabling physicians to identify placental abnormalities that impair fetal blood flow and, if necessary, deliver the fetus early. Like current ultrasound techniques, the new technique can also detect impaired flow of maternal blood through the placenta.

Related Stories

The study was conducted by John G. Sled, Ph.D., of The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, and colleagues. It appears in eBioMedicine. Funding was provided in part by NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Researchers tested the new technique with ultrasound scans on women between the 26th and 32nd weeks of pregnancy and diagnosed those with circulatory problems in the maternal or fetal part of the placenta. After the women gave birth, the diagnoses were verified by comparing them to the results of physical examination of the placentas they delivered. Among them, 40 women had placentas without circulation problems, 16 had placentas with fetal circulation problems, and 30 had maternal placenta circulation problems.

The authors say their method provides a way to diagnose circulation problems in the placenta that can harm the fetus and would otherwise go undetected until late in pregnancy.

Source:

NIH/Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development

Journal reference:

Cahill, L.S., et al. (2021) Wave reflections in the umbilical artery measured by Doppler ultrasound as a novel predictor of placental pathology. eBioMedicine. doi.org/10.1016/j.ebiom.2021.103326.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Male fetuses impair the maternal and placental immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnancy, finds study
3D-printed anatomical finger model offers procedural guidance of trigger finger injections
Ultrasonically oscillating needles could improve cancer management
Scientists use ultrasound to map arrhythmic sites more accurately
Foot assessments can help detect atrial fibrillation in patients with diabetes
Deep learning algorithms improve diagnostic performance of breast ultrasound
Researchers examine if a naturally occurring protein can be used to prevent sight loss from glaucoma
New quadruple fusion imaging helps diagnose eye conditions and tumors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Corticosteroid therapy in pregnant women with COVID-19