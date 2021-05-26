Researchers to conduct Phase 1 gene therapy trial to treat Alzheimer's disease

The National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health, has awarded a $5 million grant to researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine to conduct a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of a gene therapy for treating Alzheimer's disease (AD) or Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), a condition that often precedes full-blown dementia.

Gene therapy is an experimental technique that uses genes or gene products to treat or prevent disease instead of relying on drugs or surgery.

The clinical trial, developed by principal investigator Mark Tuszynski, MD, PhD, professor of neuroscience and director of the Translational Neuroscience Institute at UC San Diego School of Medicine, delivers the brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) gene into the brains of qualifying trial participants where it is hoped it will prompt production of BDNF in nearby cells.

BDNF is part of a family of growth factors (proteins) found in the brain and central nervous system that support the survival of existing neurons and promote growth and differentiation of new neurons and synapses. BDNF is particularly important in brain regions susceptible to degeneration in AD.

We found in earlier studies that delivering BDNF to the part of the brain that is affected earliest in Alzheimer's disease -- the entorhinal cortex and hippocampus -- was able to reverse the loss of connections and to protect from ongoing cell degeneration. These benefits were observed in aged rats, aged monkeys and amyloid mice."

Mark Tuszynski, MD, PhD, Study Principal Investigator and Professor, Neuroscience, UC San Diego School of Medicine

Related Stories

The three-year-long trial will recruit 12 participants with either diagnosed AD or MCI to receive AAV2-BDNF treatment, with another 12 persons serving as comparative controls over that period.

This is the first safety and efficacy assessment of AAV2-BDNF in humans. A previous gene therapy trial from 2001 to 2012 using AAV2 and a different protein called nerve growth factor (NGF) found heightened growth, axonal sprouting and activation of functional markers in the brains of participants.

"The BDNF gene therapy trial in AD represents an advance over the earlier NGF trial," said Tuszynski. "BDNF is a more potent growth factor than NGF for neural circuits that degenerate in AD. In addition, new methods for delivering BDNF will more effectively deliver and distribute it into the entorhinal cortex and hippocampus."

Source:

University of California - San Diego

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify novel SARS-CoV-2 variant with mutations in membrane protein-encoding gene
Embryo gene editing in IVF can have potential major impacts on humanity
Researchers find new clue to restore congenital hearing loss
Study links muscle gene to type 2 diabetes
New gene therapy restores dystrophin protein in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Experimental gene therapy successfully treats children born without an immune system
CRISPR/Cas technology helped revolutionize diagnostics and gene therapy
Investigational gene therapy can restore immune function in children with inherited immunodeficiency disorder

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

UN Women

In commemoration of the International Day of Action for Women's Health, we interviewed Nazneen Damji, from UN Women, about women's health in 2021.

UN Women

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study on canine hereditary deafness may also shed light on human hereditary hearing defects