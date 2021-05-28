Corning launches HepGo Assay-ready 3D liver spheroid kit

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced the launch of its HepGo™ Assay-ready 3D liver spheroid kit, the first plug-and-play solution to include 96 pre-plated primary human hepatocyte (PHH) spheroids in a single-spheroid microplate (one uniform spheroid per well) and HepGo Hepatocyte companion cell culture media.

3D human PHH liver spheroid preclinical models are emerging as more physiologically and pathologically relevant than 2D models, as they more accurately reflect in vivo activity. Models that closely resemble the complexities of the human body are vital to improve preclinical testing of new drug candidates. Leveraging Corning's expertise in 3D cell culture and liver biology, this product can deliver robust and consistent results for immediate end-user applications.

The kit provides a convenient way for customers to use 3D PHH liver spheroids for various applications, including hepatotoxicity assays. The pre-plated nature of this kit supports imaging-based assays or biochemical assays that can be performed on the same plate, requiring no transfer of the 3D spheroids.

This streamlines the process by minimizing manual steps and reducing potential error. Users can spend less time and money on creating, growing, and handling spheroids to focus on testing, imaging, and generating reliable, accurate, reproducible data.

At Corning, we work to identify areas in need of new and updated solutions that eliminate manual steps, reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and deliver more predictive results to help advance critical areas of research. With our new 3D liver kits, we aim to provide a convenient solution that can be used for applications like liver toxicity screening and provide a solution for scientists that eliminates some of the time-consuming preparation required to run complex experiments."

Kim Titus, Director of Business Operations, Corning Life Sciences

