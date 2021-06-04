Waters launches new RUO LC-MS test method to advance infectious disease research

Jun 4 2021

Waters Corporation today introduced a new RUO LC-MS test method to advance critical infectious disease research. Waters™ SARS-CoV-2 LC-MS Kit (RUO) uses an orthogonal analytical method that directly detects and quantifies SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid (NCAP) peptides that initial studies have shown to yield highly accurate, quantitative results.

Waters launches new RUO LC-MS test method to advance infectious disease research
Waters' SARS-CoV-2 LC-MS Kit (RUO). Image Credit Waters Corporation

“For biomedical and clinical research laboratories that are involved in fighting the pandemic, this kit offers a useful research tool for deeper study of the virus and the versatility to enable pioneering research of other infectious pathogens,” said Dr. Udit Batra, CEO and President, Waters Corporation.

The accelerated development of this method shows what’s possible through collaboration and represents an important step towards equipping scientists around the world with a highly versatile, reproducible, and quantitative platform capable of providing new insights into this and future pandemics.”

Dr. Udit Batra, CEO and President, Waters Corporation

Waters developed the SARS-CoV-2 LC-MS Kit (RUO) in support of a coalition of academic, commercial and government research scientists1. This coalition worked to develop an alternative test method on LC-MS platforms in support of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) Test & Trace program. Their goal was to create a complementary, high-throughput screening method that would also use different reagents to help relieve strain on the PCR reagent supply chain. In just 16 weeks, the research coalition went from development of the method in university labs to a translated LC-MS workflow – upon which the SARS-CoV-2 LC-MS Kit (RUO) is based.

Related Stories

Analytical tests show that researchers can achieve the analytical sensitivity required to detect and quantify low levels of three unique peptides derived from the SARS-CoV-2 NCAP protein – data on the Xevo™ TQ-XS System shows a lower limit of quantitation of just 3 amol/µL. This is possible through the use of an innovative anti-peptide antibody enrichment sample preparation method and antibodies from SISCAPA® Assay Technologies that improves the performance of mass spectrometry for measurement of pre-selected protein targets. Results can be captured with clean, low-noise chromatograms in less than two minutes per sample.

While further investigation is needed to collect objective evidence in promising research applications, initial test results and the readily adaptable properties of the analytical test method indicate the RUO kit could be leveraged for the following research studies:

  • Peptide concentration 2 – quantitate SARS-CoV-2 signature peptides at different stages of infection
  • Research of infection and long-term effects through peptide quantitation
  • Future pandemic preparedness studies and research of signature peptide-based biomarkers may enable future research of other infections

The Waters SARS-CoV-2 LC-MS Kit (RUO) has been optimized on the ACQUITY™ I-Class Plus System and the Xevo TQ-XS System. It comes in an adaptable automation-friendly format with liquid handling protocols for the Andrew+ Pipetting Robot on OneLab™ Software.

This kit is for research use only and has not been approved for use in clinical diagnostic procedures. This RUO kit has not been tested with clinical samples.

Source:

Waters Corporation

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Heart Research UK awards grant for a research project investigating how COVID-19 damages blood vessels
Research reveals neural networks underlying imagination
Research reveals increase in psychological distress among people during COVID-19 first wave
SARS-CoV-1 utilizes ORF3a protein to trigger viral release
Research looks at viral presence around hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Research suggests that Ginkgo biloba extract contains naturally occurring inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2
Could higher carnitine levels in the blood protect against severe COVID-19?
Researchers identify common epitopes across SARS-CoV-2 viral variants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UVA research sheds new light on why sleep increases risk of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy