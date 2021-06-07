Sphere Fluidics and ClexBio introduce CYTRIX Microfluidic Hydrogel Kit

Sphere Fluidics, a company commercializing single cell analysis systems underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, and ClexBio, a pioneer in solutions for tissue engineering and single-cell techniques, today announced the launch of the biocompatible CYTRIX Microfluidic Hydrogel Kit.

The kit combines ClexBio’s novel CYTRIX Hydrogel with Sphere Fluidics’ specially designed Pico-Gen™ double aqueous biochip to allow the plug-and-play generation of defined, reproducible and tailorable hydrogel microstructures for 3D cell culture, organoids, single-cell analysis, and many other applications. This allows researchers to study valuable cells over many weeks rather than days in defined microenvironments that mimic the natural extracellular matrix.

Related Stories

The CYTRIX Hydrogel overcomes the challenges of existing microfluidic hydrogel formation techniques, such as clogging, finicky temperature control or time-critical mixing procedures. It offers cytocompatibility and microfluidic-optimized gelation kinetics, providing researchers with a cell-friendly solution to reduce the effect of harmful temperatures, pH changes and use of UV-light required for existing hydrogel formation techniques. Paired with the Sphere Fluidics Pico-Gen double aqueous biochip and microfluidics, the CYTRIX Hydrogel enables efficient encapsulation of mammalian cells, bacteria, and other microorganisms in a homogeneous and defined extracellular matrix that supports cell viability.

The CYTRIX Microfluidic Hydrogel Kit mimics the 3D microenvironment and help researchers explore the potential of hydrogel-based microfluidics in tissue engineering, drug discovery and regenerative medicine over many weeks.”

Dr. Xin Li, Associate Director of Science, Sphere Fluidics

This exciting collaboration with Sphere Fluidics has enabled us to deliver one of the first commercial solutions that allows simple and cell-friendly formation of cell-laden microgels, lengthening the time that researchers can study the contents of microspheres.”

Dr. Armend Håti, CEO and Co-Founder, ClexBio

Source:

Sphere Fluidics

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sphere Fluidics. (2021, June 07). Sphere Fluidics and ClexBio introduce CYTRIX Microfluidic Hydrogel Kit. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 07, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210607/Sphere-Fluidics-and-ClexBio-introduce-CYTRIX-Microfluidic-Hydrogel-Kit.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sphere Fluidics. "Sphere Fluidics and ClexBio introduce CYTRIX Microfluidic Hydrogel Kit". News-Medical. 07 June 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210607/Sphere-Fluidics-and-ClexBio-introduce-CYTRIX-Microfluidic-Hydrogel-Kit.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sphere Fluidics. "Sphere Fluidics and ClexBio introduce CYTRIX Microfluidic Hydrogel Kit". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210607/Sphere-Fluidics-and-ClexBio-introduce-CYTRIX-Microfluidic-Hydrogel-Kit.aspx. (accessed June 07, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Sphere Fluidics. 2021. Sphere Fluidics and ClexBio introduce CYTRIX Microfluidic Hydrogel Kit. News-Medical, viewed 07 June 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210607/Sphere-Fluidics-and-ClexBio-introduce-CYTRIX-Microfluidic-Hydrogel-Kit.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Optimizing The Genome Editing Workflow With Microfluidic Technology
Sphere Fluidics and Heriot-Watt University collaborate to develop next generation droplet generator instrumentation
Sphere Fluidics expands into additional facility at Granta Park in Cambridge, UK
Sphere Fluidics closes a $4.8 million USD (£3.7 million) funding round
Sphere Fluidics receives Queen’s Award for Enterprise
Sphere Fluidics introduces Cyto-Cellect Human IgGK Detection Kit
BioStreamline project outcomes
Accelerating Antibody Discovery with Next-Generation Single-Cell Analysis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

More Content from Sphere Fluidics

See all content from Sphere Fluidics
You might also like... ×
Sphere Fluidics and Peak Analysis and Automation introduce integrated micro-plate handling and single cell analysis capabilities