Insilico Medicine receives $255 million to develop AI and drug discovery capabilities

Insilico Medicine, a global leader in end-to-end artificial intelligence for target discovery, small molecule chemistry, and clinical development, announced that it has closed a $255 million from biotechnology experts to progress Insilico Medicine's current therapeutic programs into human clinical trials, initiate multiple new programs for novel and difficult targets, and further develop its AI and drug discovery capabilities.

It also announced that it entered into a collaboration with Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc. to utilize Insilico's generative machine learning technology and proprietary PandaOmics Drug Discovery Platform, which aims at identifying novel therapeutic targets implicated in a variety of diseases.

As a pioneer and leader in the industry, Insilico Medicine has built a strong drug discovery and drug development team, a broad distributed discovery partner network, and initiated multiple internal therapeutic programs. Previously, the company published a range of papers on generative chemistry and achieved multiple milestones with the pharmaceutical industry partners.

The company demonstrated the first case of AI identifying a novel target for a major pulmonary disease, generating novel molecules for that novel target, and completing the preclinical experiments required to nominate a preclinical candidate in under 18 months.

Insilico Medicine also developed the AI-powered drug discovery platform consisting of PandaOmics AI-powered novel target discovery engine, Chemistry42 deep generative reinforcement learning system allowing for de-novo design of novel molecules with the desired properties that do not exist in the known chemical space, and InClinico, which predicts clinical trial outcomes.

The artificial intelligence technologies we invented are now demonstrating impressive results in both biology and chemistry delivering valuable and absolutely novel therapeutic assets with high probability of clinical success. We are pleased and proud to have gained the recognition and investment from some of the world's most reputable investors with strong expertise in the biopharmaceutical industry. With their support, we will continue to innovate and bring revolutionary solutions to the pharmaceutical industry." Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, Founder and CEO, Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is making its technologies available for licensing for the leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies looking to gain a head start in AI and accelerate their drug discovery programs. It has collaborated with first-in-class biopharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Astellas, Johnson & Johnson, Taisho, and many others, with multiple partners reaching major milestones.

Insilico Medicine also exclusively partnered with the main innovative sustainable agriculture company, Syngenta, on the discovery of novel molecules for sustainable regenerative farming.

Since the launch of Chemistry42 in September 2020, 7 out of the top 30 pharmaceutical companies deployed its software, including Merck KGaA and UCB. Insilico Medicine also built a drug discovery team and platform in China and started multiple therapeutic programs targeting novel, difficult, and previously undruggable targets.