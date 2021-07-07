Uncovering cellular mechanism related to gene silencing therapies

Gene silencing therapies are used to interfere with, or "silence", the expression of genes that are associated with disorders. Now, a team at TMDU has uncovered some of the cellular mechanisms by which the silencing therapies act in cells.

Antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies use small strands of DNA or RNA that are antisense, or complementary, to the associated gene to interfere with its expression. ASO therapies are already available for some diseases, particularly neurological disorders, but their use is at a very early stage. It is known that modifying ASOs chemically can improve the efficacy of the therapy. The team at TMDU had previously achieved gene silencing by attaching alpha-tocopherol (Toc) to ASOs. They then created Toc-HDOs by attaching Toc to DNA/RNA heteroduplex oligonucleotides, which are double-stranded molecules consisting of one strand of DNA and one strand of RNA. Toc-HDOs are more potent, stable, and efficiently taken up by target tissues than ASOs, and so have great therapeutic potential.

Related Stories

However, very little is known about the mechanism by which Toc-HDOs function. ASOs are known to interact with proteins at every step of the gene silencing process, but none have been identified for Toc-HDOs. The team also wanted to investigate the possibility that the therapeutic effects of Toc-HDO might occur through a different mechanism to other ASOs, leading to the increased potency.

In this latest study, the researchers identified four proteins, annexin A5 (ANXA5), carbonic anhydrase 8 (CA8), apurinic/apyrimidinic endodeoxyribonuclease 1 (APEX1), and flap structure-specific endonuclease 1 (FEN1), all of which bind to Toc-HDO. "We injected mice with fluorescently-labeled Toc-HDOs to identify potential binding proteins," says lead author Ken Asada. "We then characterized the proteins further and showed that they are able to directly bind with Toc-HDOs in vitro."

The team demonstrated that these four proteins control the function of Toc-HDO and may bind together to form a complex to regulate gene silencing.

Tocopherol enhanced the binding activity of these proteins, so this mechanism is a possible reason for the greater therapeutic potential shown by Toc-HDOs."

Takanori Yokota, Senior Author, Tokyo Medical and Dental University

In this work, the researchers uncovered a novel biological mechanism, increasing understanding of how Toc-HDOs work to silence genes. This will allow the development of improved gene silencing therapies that are more potent and less toxic, advancing the field significantly.

Source:

Tokyo Medical and Dental University

Journal reference:

Asada, K., et al. (2021) Short DNA/RNA heteroduplex oligonucleotide interacting proteins are key regulators of target gene silencing. Nucleic Acids Research. doi.org/10.1093/nar/gkab258.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Genomics | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers report a new genetic cause for infantile fractures
New analysis links distinct patterns of genetic mutations with OCD
Gene variant in African Americans contributes to unnecessary bone marrow biopsies
Reduced function of key gene may affect communication between motor neurons and muscles in ALS
Mutations in HER2 gene can spur tumor growth in breast cancer
First CRISPR-Cas9-based gene drive cuts and copies genetic elements in Arabidopsis plants
Genetic variants in a neuro-associated gene cause neurodevelopmental disorder, finds study
Researchers trace gecko’s skin tumors to a gene implicated in deadly cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

A face mask has been developed that can detect COVID-19. News-Medical spoke to the researchers behind this idea to find out more about how it works.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 on dialysis patients

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to Professor Simon Davies and Dr. Raymond Vanholder about the impact of COVID-19 on kidney dialysis patients.

The impact of COVID-19 on dialysis patients

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New components for oligonucleotide drugs show safety, efficacy in treating spinal muscular atrophy