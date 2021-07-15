'Super glue' from snake venom can stop life-threatening bleeding in seconds

Indiana Jones hates snakes. And he's certainly not alone. The fear of snakes is so common it even has its own name: ophidiophobia.

Kibret Mequanint doesn't particularly like the slithery reptiles either (he actually hates them too) but the Western University bioengineer and his international collaborators have found a novel use for snake venom: a body tissue 'super glue' that can stop life-threatening bleeding in seconds.

Over the past 20 years, Mequanint has developed a number of biomaterials-based medical devices and therapeutic technologies - some of which are either licensed to medical companies or are in the advanced stage of preclinical testing.

His latest collaborative research discovery is based on a blood clotting enzyme called reptilase or batroxobin found in the venom of lancehead snakes (Bothrops atrox), which are amongst the most poisonous snakes in South America.

Related Stories

Taking advantage of this clotting property, Mequanint and the international research team designed a body tissue adhesive that incorporates the special enzyme into a modified gelatin that can be packaged into a small tube for easy, and potentially life-saving, application.

"During trauma, injury and emergency bleeding, this 'super glue' can be applied by simply squeezing the tube and shining a visible light, such as a laser pointer, over it for few seconds. Even a smartphone flashlight will do the job," said Mequanint, a Western engineering professor.

Compared to clinical fibrin glue, considered the industry gold standard for clinical and field surgeons, the new tissue sealant has 10 times the adhesive strength to resist detachment or washout due to bleeding. The blood clotting time is also much shorter, cutting it in half from 90 seconds for fibrin glue to 45 seconds for the new snake venom 'super glue.'

This new biotechnology translates to less blood loss and more life-saving. The super-sealant was tested in models for deep skin cuts, ruptured aortae, and severely injured livers - all considered as major bleeding situations.

"We envision that this tissue 'super glue' will be used in saving lives on the battlefield, or other accidental traumas like car crashes," said Mequanint. "The applicator easily fits in first aid kits too."

In addition, the new snake venom 'super glue' can be used for suture-free, surgical wound closures.

Snake extract-laden hemostatic bioadhesive gel cross-linked by visible light was published today in the journal Science Advances. For the discovery, Mequanint collaborated with bioengineers, scientists and medical practitioners at the University of Manitoba and Army Medical University in Chongqing, China.

"The next phase of study which is underway is to translate the tissue 'super glue' discovery to the clinic," said Mequanint.

Source:

University of Western Ontario

Journal reference:

Guo, Y., et al. (2021) Snake extract–laden hemostatic bioadhesive gel cross-linked by visible light. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.abf9635.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research suggests people living with HIV/AIDS may be less susceptible to SARS-CoV-2
Study explores loneliness among men in the COVID-19 pandemic
Scientists identify novel entry receptors for SARS-CoV-2
COVID-19 outbreak in Mauritius dominated by new SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.318
Single BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine dose reduces risk of COVID-19 by nearly 52%, matching clinical trial data
SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing in oral fluids may be an efficient way forward for research in children
New research examines the elimination of the B.1.362 + L452R variant in Israel
Study reports low risk for COVID-19 in Emergency Medical Service personnel exposed to aerosol-generating procedures

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

A face mask has been developed that can detect COVID-19. News-Medical spoke to the researchers behind this idea to find out more about how it works.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Is niclosamide a potential SARS-CoV-2 antiviral inhibitor?