Protein markers in chronic lymphocytic leukemia may help determine patients' prognoses

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is the most common leukemia in the Western world. New research published in the Journal of Leukocyte Biology reveals that certain protein markers may indicate which patients have stable forms of CLL and which have more aggressive types.

Identifying these proteins may not only help determine patients' prognoses but also point to potential therapeutic targets for investigators who are searching for new CLL treatments.

The results offer a meaningful biological approach into the protein composition of CLL cells at an early stage of the disease, when the clinical characteristics of patients are similar and the course of the disease is difficult to predict. Our results showed that the protein profile can however predict how the disease will further evolve. This approach could identify putative therapeutic targets in order to prevent CLL progression."

Cristina Bagacean, PhD, Lead Author, CHU de Brest, France

 

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Bagacean, C., et al. (2021) Identification of altered cell signaling pathways using proteomic profiling in stable and progressive chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Journal of Leukocyte Biology. doi.org/10.1002/JLB.4HI0620-392R.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

SARS-CoV-2 causes ER-stress-activated unfolded protein response leading to cell death
First demonstration of COVID-19-like response by an essential virus encoded protein by SARS-CoV-2 in vivo
Laboratory manufactured protein spikes mimic key features of SARS-CoV-2 virus
Protein found in cow’s milk could increase absorption of blueberries’ nutrients
Specialized protein appears to regulate key step in cancer metastasis
Fighting the good fight –a new protein found in red blood cells linked to limiting cognitive decline
Scientists unravel how cell death is initiated on a molecular level
Mutations in the spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2 select for amino acid changes, increasing protein stability

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Preventing lethal blood clots

In our latest interview, we spoke to Professor Robert Ariëns from the University of Leeds about his latest research into blood clots and how they can be prevented.

Preventing lethal blood clots

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists identify key role of p38-MK2 pathway in determining cell fate in response to stress