HPV16 ctDNA assay predicts treatment response in metastatic head and neck cancer

Oncotarget published "Human papilloma virus circulating tumor DNA assay predicts treatment response in recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma" which reported that despite the rising incidence of human papillomavirus related oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma, treatment of metastatic disease remains palliative.

Even with new treatments such as immunotherapy, response rates are low and can be delayed, while even mild tumor progression in the face of an ineffective therapy can lead to rapid death.

Real-time biomarkers of response to therapy could improve outcomes by guiding early change of therapy in the metastatic setting. Herein, the authors developed and analytically validated a new droplet digital PCR -based assay for HPV16 circulating tumor DNA and evaluated plasma HPV16 ctDNA for predicting treatment response in metastatic HPV OPSCC.

The authors developed and analytically validated a new droplet digital PCR -based assay for HPV16 circulating tumor DNA

The Oncotarget authors found that longitudinal changes of HPV16 ctDNA correlate with treatment response and that ctDNA responses are observed earlier than conventional imaging.

With additional validation in multi-site studies, this assay may enable early identification of treatment failure, allowing patients to be directed promptly toward clinical trials or alternative therapies.

Dr. Paul L. Swiecicki from The University of Michigan said, "Head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCC) constitute 3–5% of all malignancies worldwide and there are approximately 600,000 newly diagnosed cases annually"

Related Stories

The most studied ctDNA biomarker in HPV OPSCC is HPV ctDNA.

Limited prior data demonstrate that a rapid clearance profile of HPV ctDNA is associated with decreased risk of locoregional recurrence in patients receiving chemoradiation for locally advanced HPV OPSCC, and that levels may increase at the time of recurrence.

Small studies have suggested that HPV ctDNA levels correlate with total disease burden and levels mirror fluctuations in disease status in patients with R/M HPV OPSCC.

However, no study has prospectively examined the potential of HPV ctDNA changes during the course of treatment to predict treatment outcome.

The authors hypothesized that:

  1. A HPV16 ctDNA test would offer a precise assay for detection of HPV OPSCC and
  2. The assay would predict progressive disease prior to radiographic imaging in patients undergoing treatment for R/M HPV OPSCC.

The Swiecicki Research Team concluded in their Oncotarget Research Output that this data suggests that changes in HPV16 ctDNA may be predictive of progressive disease in patients with R/M HNSCC receiving systemic therapy.

Changes in HPV16 ctDNA appear to precede radiographic response and thus have the potential to be used as an early predictive biomarker to guide treatment decisions, potentially improving survival and sparing toxicity.

While larger prospective studies are required for validation and clinical utility analyses, this data offers a promising glimpse into the future potential clinical utility of HPV16 ctDNA in HNSCC.

Source:

Oncotarget

Journal reference:

Haring, C.T., et al. (2021) Human papilloma virus circulating tumor DNA assay predicts treatment response in recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Oncotarget. doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.27992.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Melanoma mutations result from a chemical conversion in DNA fueled by sunlight, study reports
Evaluation of a synthetic DNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine INO-4800 using a nonhuman primate model
A novel interferon-γ release assay for detection of SARS-CoV-2 specific T-cell response
RAMBO can cut indexing times for huge DNA databases
New insights can guide precise personalized hepatocellular carcinoma medicine
Study examines effect of sorafenib in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma
New study to test the scalability of offering preventive DNA screening to young adults for cancer risk
Bivalent DNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine induces strong humoral and cellular immunity in mice

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Analysis of DNA tags could advance the understanding and treatment of many cancers