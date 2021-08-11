University of Ottawa announces compulsory vaccination for all students and staff visiting the campus

Today, the University of Ottawa announced that vaccination would be mandatory for all students, faculty, staff, and anyone returning to or visiting campus as of September 7th, 2021.

From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University's priority has been to safeguard the health of its community.

The risks posed by the pandemic are clear, and the path to staying safe, ever clearer. This decision is based on both common sense and good science, and on the advice of public health authorities. We have full confidence that people in our university community will respect this decision as we work together to protect the health and safety of our community."

Jacques Frémont, President and Vice-chancellor, University of Ottawa

The University may grant accommodations to individuals who cannot be vaccinated on medical grounds or other grounds recognized by the Ontario Human Rights Code. Those who remain unvaccinated and who must access the campus will be required to follow health protocols such as frequent testing, wearing masks and other PPE, if necessary. All other current public health measures (i.e., social distancing, wearing a mask, etc.) will still be enforced.

Vaccinations are now available on campus at the Minto Sports Complex on a first-come, first-served basis.

University of Ottawa

