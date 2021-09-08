Interorgan network plays an essential role in maternal antibody transfer through breastfeeding

Breastfeeding offers an array of benefits for mothers and newborns. Maternal antibodies are transferred via breastfeeding, protecting the gastrointestinal tracts of babies from several pathogen-caused infections. Yet the molecular mechanism by which maternal antibodies, especially immunoglobulin A (IgA), are produced in mothers during lactation still puzzles scientists.

Now, a research group led by Tomonori Nochi from Tohoku University's Graduate School of Agricultural Science has discovered that an interorgan network between the mammary glands and the small intestine plays an essential role in maternal antibody transfer through breastfeeding.

Related Stories

Details of their research were published in the journal Cell Reportson September 7, 2021.

Nochi states the research was linked to a need to develop an immune strategy that enhances the quality and quantity of maternal IgA in milk. "We still lack a complete picture when it comes to antibody production in lactating mothers, and this has hindered the discovery of immunological and microbiological approaches to increasing breastfeeding quality."

In the past, scientists have struggled fully comprehend antibody production in lactating mothers. This has hindered the discovery of immunological and microbiological approaches to increasing breastfeeding quality."

The team's research revealed the key part Peyer's patches (PP)—immune sensors found in the gastrointestinal tract—play in producing maternal IgA.

They also identified two crucial bacterium types; Bacteroides acidifaciensandPrevotella buccalis, which cohabitate the gastrointestinal tract of mothers, generate immune responses in PPs through antigen sampling M cells, resulting in IgA-producing plasma cells migrating to the mammary glands.

Our results provide significant insights into the development of probiotics that facilitate the transfer of sufficient amounts of maternal antibodies from mother to the neonates via breastfeeding."

Tomonori Nochi, Tohoku University's Graduate School of Agricultural Science

Source:

Tohoku University

Journal reference:

Usami, K., et al. (2021) The gut microbiota induces Peyer’s-patch-dependent secretion of maternal IgA into milk. Cell Reports. doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2021.109655.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Regional differences in prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in children
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by COVID-19 vaccination, finds study
Study examines the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in Geneva, Switzerland
Breast milk of vaccinated mothers contains antibodies that may protect nursing infants from COVID-19
Next-gen COVID vaccine to make persistent neutralizing antibodies
Post-exposure prophylaxis with monoclonal antibodies may reduce health system burden in the US
COVID-19 vaccine antibodies inversely related to BMI in obese men, but not women
Post-infection vaccination produces potent neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Multiplexed electrochemical sensor platform enables simultaneous detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA and host antibodies