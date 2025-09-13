UCLA team develops engineered antibodies to fight cytomegalovirus infection

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - Los Angeles Health SciencesSep 13 2025

A UCLA research team has found a new way to prompt the immune system to kill cells infected with cytomegalovirus (CMV), a life-threatening infection that is particularly deadly in immunocompromised people.

They did this by engineering antibodies that direct the immune system's T-cells to kill cells infected with the virus, which poses a danger for people such as those who have undergone organ transplants or who have AIDS. Infection with CMV can also lead to deafness in infants when the virus is transmitted from the mother during pregnancy.

The findings could pave an alternative way for treating infection without the current drugs, which are both expensive and often carry severe side effects, said study lead Dr. Otto Yang, professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases and of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

This is a potentially new way to harness the immune system against this virus and could offer new opportunities to treat transplant patients or AIDS patients with life-threatening infection, or children with poorly controlled infection that puts them at risk for deafness."

Dr. Otto Yang, study lead

The findings will be published in the peer reviewed journal Science Advances.

CMV infection is a lifetime infection that is typically contained asymptomatically in infected persons who have healthy immune systems. There are drugs for prophylaxis and treatment of CMV infection, but these can lead to bone marrow suppression, kidney damage and other severe side effects, and viral resistance to these drugs can be an issue.

Related Stories

A process known as adoptive transfer of expanded patient-specific CMV-killing T-cells has proven the importance of T-cell immunity in controlling infection, and it is a potential therapeutic approach. But it is time consuming to apply, which limits it in cases of a life-threatening infection. The same holds true when using chimeric antigen receptors, also known as CAR-T therapy. A faster and more effective treatment is needed.

A new approach is to use what are known as T-cell redirecting bispecific antibodies (TRBAs). To date, these have been used as therapies against malignancies. But researchers have been eyeing TRBAs as a potential weapon against CMV. The UCLA team has devised TRBAs by engineering antibodies to act as a bridge connecting CD3-epsilon on CD8+T-cells (CTLs) to a viral protein on CMV-infected cells. This leads to the CTLs clustering around the infected cell and killing it.

"Hopefully, if there is commercial interest, these antibodies could be tested in clinical trials," Yang said.

The study was supported by philanthropic donations. The authors did not receive any grant funding for this work.

The other researchers on the team are Ayub Ali, Arumugam Balamurugan, F. Javier Ibarrondo , Minh Nguyen, Sara Habibipour, Jaimie Lim, Christian Hofmann, and Hwee Ng of UCLA.

Source:

University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences

Journal reference:

Ali, A., et al. (2025) Bispecific antibodies cross-link and redirect CD8+ T cells to kill cytomegalovirus-infected cells. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.ady2092

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Headway in Alzheimer’s disease care: New guidance provides recommendations for use of anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies
Antibodies.com expands UK headquarters with new 5x larger facilities in Cambridge to accommodate rapid growth
Small antibodies provide broad protection against SARS coronaviruses
New antibody design enhances immune system's ability to fight cancer
HIV vaccine study marks breakthrough in targeting broad immune responses
New llama antibody-based treatment improves brain function in schizophrenia models
Characterization of antibodies targeting ASO modifications for intracellular trafficking
A universal solution emerges: Anti-linker antibodies simplify CAR-T detection and development

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Novel monoclonal antibodies show promise in preventing severe mpox disease