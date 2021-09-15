Gd-doped iron oxide nanoclusters offer a way to diagnose early orthotopic cancer

To realize precise diagnosis of early-stage cancer for effective treatment and better prognosis, high-resolution magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is indispensable with the help of contrast agents. Iron-oxide-based T 2 MR contrast agent (IOCA) is facing severe question of strong ferromagnetism and thereby weak T 2 contrast ability. Although numerous efforts have been devoted to enhance the contrast ability of IOCAs, such as gadolinium ions (Gd3+) doping, the specific role that Gd3+ played in this process remained unclear.

Researchers led by Prof. WU Zhengyan from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the Institute of Health and Medical Technology and the Binzhou Medical University fabricated a series of Gd-doped iron oxide nanoclusters to systemically study the inherent mechanism through which Gd doping tune the T 2 contrast ability of the nanoclusters.

The researchers found that, with the doping content increased, GdxFe 3 -xO 4 nanocluster featuring ferromagnetism turned into a superparamagnetic one, and the specific surface area of the nanocluster significantly increased, collectively leading to stronger T 2 contrast.

We obtained the highest r 2 value, four times higher than that for pristine Fe 3 O 4, the contrast of Gd 0.018 Fe 2.982 O 4 nanocluster offers possible method to diagnose early orthotopic cancer in mice." Gan Yuehao, first author of the study

This work opens a new avenue for the development of atomically precise Gd-doped MMIONs as efficient T 2 -weighted MRI contrast agents.