Study sheds light on the consequences of picky eating in college students

Looking beyond the picky eating of childhood, researchers looked at this behavior in college students. Self-identified picky eaters ate significantly less fiber and vegetables and reported greater levels of social phobia than non-picky eaters, according to a new study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, published by Elsevier. Social phobia is the fear of being evaluated during everyday activities by others.

Picky eating is typically defined as the rejection of both familiar and new foods. It is a common occurrence during childhood; however, there are cases in which picky eating can persist into adolescence and adulthood. The primary aim of this study was to examine relationships between picky eating behaviors and dietary consumption as well as some of the psychosocial outcomes that might be associated with this, like social phobia, quality of life and picky eating distress. We were also interested in examining picky eating as an eating identity."

Lauren Dial, PhD, Department of Psychology, Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, OH, USA

Related Stories

Of the 488 Midwestern undergraduate students, 190 identified as a picky eater (almost 40%). Most picky eaters (65%) reported consuming a diet of fewer than 10 foods. In addition to social phobia, picky eating was associated with overall and situational distress and lower quality of life. The challenges of picky eaters included finding acceptable food, not eating, other people they were eating with, and excessive meal planning.

Interestingly, some benefits of picky eating reported by participants resembled versions of reported challenges. For example, difficulty finding acceptable foods is opposite to enjoying simplicity in selecting foods or restaurants. However, participants from the same sample viewed eating in restaurants as a challenge and a benefit. These qualitative results suggest that picky eating in adulthood is a multifaceted, complex phenomenon in which the variability in reported challenges and benefits may depend on variables like age, gender and social support.

"Overall, this study sheds some more light on the consequences of picky eating in young adults and might help future research identify how picky eating is related to other eating behaviors," Dial said.

Source:

Elsevier

Journal reference:

Dial, L.A., et al. (2021) Consequences of Picky Eating in College Students. Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior. doi.org/10.1016/j.jneb.2021.07.006.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vaccination of children before school reopening may control COVID-19 pandemic
School children in Switzerland show willingness to mask-wearing
Medical staff with a history of allergy suffered adverse reactions to BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine
Risk factors associated with in-school transmission of SARS-CoV-2
New report evaluates the impact of climate change on health
Predictability of single symptom screening for pediatric SARS-CoV-2 infections
COVID-19 vaccination status among US college students
Study uncovers a subset of human short introns spliced out by a distinct mechanism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Menopausal Hormone Therapy and Dementia

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Yana Vinogradova about her latest research into menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) and its unassociated risk to dementia.

Menopausal Hormone Therapy and Dementia

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows school closures can be minimized by regular testing and vaccination against COVID-19