UK Government opens a new COVID testing center in Renfrew

The test center, located at Renfrew High Street Car Park (PA4 8QL), is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history. In Scotland, this comprises of eight drive through sites, 55 walk-through sites, 42 mobile units, plus the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab which is working round the clock to process samples.

In Scotland, the UK Government is providing all COVID testing and test processing outside of the NHS.

PCR tests must be booked in advance at: www.nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect or by calling 119. People should only book at test if they have coronavirus symptoms (a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste) or have been instructed to do so by a clinician or NHS contact tracer.

Lateral flow test kits are also now available for pick up without an appointment at local walk-in or drive-through test sites from 8am - 8pm each day. Tests can also be ordered online or by phone by calling 119. For more information and to order a test kit online, go to: Coronavirus (COVID-19): getting tested in Scotland - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

Jenny Harries, CEO of UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said:

This new walk-through site is part of our ongoing work to make it even easier for people who need a PCR test to get one. If you have developed a new continuous cough, a high temperature or a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, or you are asked or advised to get a test, please book one and follow any advice you're given. As we return to a more familiar way of life, testing, and isolating when necessary, remain a vital way of controlling the spread of the virus and protecting one another."

UK Government Minister for Scotland, Iain Stewart said:

The UK Government continues to provide the bulk of testing in Scotland, a programme which is vital to our recovery from this pandemic. Alongside the roll-out of UK Government-funded vaccines, testing is helping us to manage the virus, slow down the rate of transmission and protect communities. This new walk-through facility in Renfrew is the latest in our extensive network of testing centers supporting people in all parts of the UK."

Simon Venn, Mitie Chief Government & Strategy Officer, said: