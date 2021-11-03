Study estimates how many people with type 2 diabetes achieve remission

Around one in twenty people in Scotland diagnosed with type 2 diabetes achieve remission from the disease, according to research publishing November 2nd in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine. This suggests people are achieving remission outside of research trials and without bariatric surgery. Recognising individuals in remission, following their progress, and better understanding the factors involved in remission could lead to improved initiatives to help others.

There were an estimated 463 million people with diabetes in the world in 2019, of whom 90-95% have type 2 diabetes, and these numbers are rising due to ageing populations, growing obesity and sedentary lifestyles. Some people with type 2 diabetes have achieved remission after bariatric surgery, or after taking part in a research trial of a very low-calorie diet, but it is unknown how many people in the general population are in remission. Using a national register of people with type 2 diabetes in Scotland, Mireille Captieux at the University of Edinburgh and colleagues estimated how many people were in remission in 2019 and described the characteristics of those in remission and not in remission.

Related Stories

Of 162,316 patients aged over 30 years who were eligible for the analysis, 7,710 -; around 5% -; were in remission in 2019. Individuals in remission tend to have not previously taken glucose lowering medication; have lost weight since their diagnosis; be older; have lower blood sugar levels at diagnosis; or have had bariatric surgery. Understanding how many individuals are in remission as well as their characteristics creates a baseline against which to evaluate future initiatives and studies. It could also help clinicians identify patients with whom to discuss remission and weight management options.

Captieux adds, "We have been able to show, for the first time, that 1 in 20 people in Scotland with type 2 diabetes achieve remission. This is higher than expected and indicates a need for updated guidelines to support clinicians in recognising and supporting these individuals."

Source:

PLOS

Journal reference:

Captieux, M., et al. (2021) Epidemiology of type 2 diabetes remission in Scotland in 2019: A cross-sectional population-based study. PLOS Medicine. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1003828.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breastfeeding and later introduction to gluten may have a protective effect against type 1 diabetes
WHO's new List of Essential Medicines prioritizes access to diabetes and cancer treatments
TEDDY study adds to a growing body of evidence that type 1 diabetes is not a single disease
Study of "dented" internal clocks reveals why shift workers gain weight and develop diabetes
Albert Einstein College of Medicine wins new NIH funding to support diabetes research
Engineered 3D scaffolds of human brown adipose tissue as a new therapeutic strategy for obesity and diabetes
Study reveals the underlying mechanisms behind obesity and type 2 diabetes link
Neighborhood fast-food environment associated with increased risk of type 2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

How cellular clocks regulate cardiac physiology

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to research associate Dr. Alessandra Stangherlin about her latest research that provided new insights into the circadian rhythm of the heart.

How cellular clocks regulate cardiac physiology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
The 5:2 diet is effective at achieving weight loss in women with gestational diabetes