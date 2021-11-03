Unmet physical and psychological needs impact lung cancer patients' quality of life

Research published in the European Journal of Cancer Care suggests that unmet physical and psychological needs of patients with lung cancer have a significant impact on patients' quality of life and affect their ability to continue with everyday activities.

Researchers analyzed results from six studies involving 562 patients. Nearly two thirds of the patients had been diagnosed with advanced cancer (stage III or IV), and most had been diagnosed for less than two years. There was a negative association between quality of life and unmet needs using two different measures. In two studies, the relationship was limited to physical and/or psychological needs.

Lack of energy and tiredness were common unmet needs in the physical domain, and uncertainty about the future, fears, and worry were among the most common in the psychological domain.

This research underscores the high burden of unmet needs for individuals with lung cancer, often resulting from late diagnosis and associated lack of curative treatment. There is a need for early intervention and tailoring of pre-existing services to address unmet supportive care needs in this cancer group."

Simon Dunne, PhD, corresponding author, Dublin City University, in Ireland

Source:

Wiley

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Ensemble-based machine learning algorithms accurately predict anti-cancer drug responses
Immune checkpoint protein may be a promising new target for prostate cancer immunotherapy
New mechanisms for treating impregnable KRAS mutant cancers with statins
Study: Younger and older patients with metastatic colorectal cancer survive for same amount of time
Diet-associated molecules in the gut are linked with aggressive prostate cancer
Drug-like molecule can counteract the effects of mutated epigenetic regulators that drive cancers
BU researchers develop a risk prediction model for breast cancer in Black women
Understanding the current medical landscape of prostate cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

How cellular clocks regulate cardiac physiology

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to research associate Dr. Alessandra Stangherlin about her latest research that provided new insights into the circadian rhythm of the heart.

How cellular clocks regulate cardiac physiology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Lung cancer-associated fibroblasts could guide the design of personalized treatments