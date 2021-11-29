‘An Arm and a Leg’: How to avoid the worst health insurance

This episode kicks off with a wild ride: How one journalist nearly got roped into a scam.

While hunting for a new health insurance plan, award-winning journalist Mitra Kaboli got an offer that seemed too good to be true — and seemed to be coming from her current insurer. She was skeptical and, it turns out, had every reason to be. Dania Palanker of Georgetown University's Center on Health Insurance Reforms unpacks this sketchy scheme and gives us the key to avoiding it: When you're searching for health insurance, skip Google. Seriously.

Then, top health insurance nerds teach us the right way to shop for health insurance: where to find the fine print and how to read it.

They also deliver some good news (for once): The subsidies in the American Rescue Plan ensure that some deals this year are actually … deals! Meaning: Health insurance has become more affordable for lots of people.

