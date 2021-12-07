Yoghurt intake associated with lower blood pressure for hypertensive people

Whether it's a dollop on your morning cereal or a simple snack on the go, a daily dose of yoghurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure, according to new research from the University of South Australia.

Conducted in partnership with the University of Maine, the study examined the associations between yoghurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yoghurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.

Globally, more than a billion people suffer from hypertension (high blood pressure), putting them at greater risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart attack and stroke.

CVDs are the leading cause of death worldwide – in the United States, one person dies from CVD every 36 seconds; in Australia, it's every 12 minutes.

UniSA researcher Dr Alexandra Wade says this study provides new evidence that connects yoghurt with positive blood pressure outcomes for hypertensive people.

High blood pressure is the number one risk factor for cardiovascular disease, so it's important that we continue to find ways to reduce and regulate it.

Dairy foods, especially yoghurt, may be capable of reducing blood pressure.

This is because dairy foods contain a range of micronutrients, including calcium, magnesium and potassium, all of which are involved in the regulation of blood pressure.

Yoghurt is especially interesting because it also contains bacteria that promote the release of proteins which lowers blood pressure.

This study showed for people with elevated blood pressure, even small amounts of yoghurt were associated with lower blood pressure.

And for those who consumed yoghurt regularly, the results were even stronger, with blood pressure readings nearly seven points lower than those who did not consume yoghurt."

Dr Alexandra Wade, UniSA Researcher

The study was conducted on 915 community-dwelling adults from the Maine–Syracuse Longitudinal Study. Habitual yogurt consumption was measured using a food frequency questionnaire. High blood pressure was defined as being greater than or equal to 140/90 mmHg (a normal blood pressure level is less than 120/80 mmHg).

Researchers say that future observational and intervention studies should continue to focus on at-risk individuals to examine the potential benefits of yogurt.

Source:

University of South Australia

Journal reference:

Wade, A.T., et al. (2021) Higher yogurt intake is associated with lower blood pressure in hypertensive individuals: Cross-sectional findings from the Maine–Syracuse longitudinal study. International Dairy Journal. doi.org/10.1016/j.idairyj.2021.105159.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Red blood cell distribution width as a biomarker for COVID-19
Blood pressure drug increases SARS-CoV-2 receptors in transmission and pathogenesis associated tissues
Blood proteomic survey in undiagnosed population with COVID-19
Blood pressure regulation in males and females is different, scientists say
Common hypertension drug not effective in slowing down the progression of Alzheimer's disease
Tighter blood pressure management may lead to better spinal cord injury recovery
Chronic exposure to particulate matter linked with high blood pressure
New approach to COVID-19 immune profiling using blood-based machine learning

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
COVID-19 pandemic linked to higher blood pressure levels among middle-aged U.S. adults