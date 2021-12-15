T-cell immune response in previously infected and vaccinated individuals effective against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

As the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic approaches its third year, the focus has shifted towards the emergence and spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern (VOCs) capable of escaping the complex immune response generated by prior infections or vaccinations. Throughout the pandemic, each of these variations of concern (VOCs) has been linked to widespread infection.

Study: Minimal cross-over between mutations associated with Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and CD8+ T cell epitopes identified in COVID-19 convalescent individuals. Image Credit: samyuanstock/ShutterstockStudy: Minimal cross-over between mutations associated with Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and CD8+ T cell epitopes identified in COVID-19 convalescent individuals. Image Credit: samyuanstock/Shutterstock

Background

While most of these VOCs exhibit varying degrees of antibody resistance in vitro, vaccination and prior infection with SARS-CoV-2 provide significant protection against breakthrough or re-infections – particularly in terms of mitigating serious disease and mortality. The new B.1.1.529 or Omicron variant harbors a greater number of mutations than the previous VOCs.

If the Omicron VOC mutations evade anti-SARS-CoV-2 immune response—whether triggered by vaccination or infection—it would have serious implications on the efforts to curb this pandemic. Additionally, the variant has been reported from every continent except Antarctica, indicating that, like other VOCs, it has a high potential for dissemination.

A significant proportion of the mutations linked to the Omicron VOC are present in the virus's Spike protein, probably due to selection for evasion of antibody responses. Moreover, this might impact the ability of pre-existing antibodies to neutralize the virus; however, to what extent, remains uncertain. It's also unclear how these mutations alter non-neutralizing binding antibody responses.

While it is important to identify whether or not Omicron is susceptible to existing humoral responses, T-cell-associated immunity is complicated for viruses to overcome, considering the wide and adaptable response generated in a given individual, as well as the variety of human leukocyte antigens (HLA) haplotypes between individuals.

A prior study of CD8+ T cell responses to the original SARS-CoV-2 variant in convalescent individuals revealed a broad and variable immune response in nearly all patients studied, even those with relatively low anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody responses. A succeeding analysis found that mutations associated with the Alpha, Beta and Gamma VOCs had minimal cross-over with the epitopes identified in this earlier study (1/52 epitopes affected), implying that the CD8+ T cell response from a previous infection would almost definitely still be efficient against the new variant.

Related Stories

The mutations related to Omicron VOC are studied in the same way in the present investigation published in the bioRxiv* preprint server.

Findings

The detailed procedures of the prior two pieces of research were already published. This study selected peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) samples from polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-confirmed, recovered COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors for examination of their anti-SARS-CoV-2 CD8+ T cell responses. All samples were acquired in April and May 2020 in the Baltimore, MD and Washington, DC region from patients who possessed at least one of six different HLA haplotypes (HLA-A*01:01, HLA-A*02:01, HLA-A*03:01, HLA-A*11:01, HLA-A*24:02, and HLA-B*07:02).

Among the samples, only one mutation associated with the Omicron variant, in the Spike protein (T95I), out of 50, overlapped with a CD8+ T-cell epitope (GVYFASTEK) and was identified in this population. This epitope was restricted to HLA*A03:01 and HLA*A11:01. Meanwhile, two individuals elicited a T-cell reactivity – typed as HLA:A03:01 and HLA:A03:01/ HLA:A11:01, respectively.

Considering the ability to induce T-cell responses against GVYFASTEK on both alleles in one individual, this epitope was a low-prevalence target in both of these individuals. This accounted for 0.1% and 0.4% of all CD8+ T-cell responses in each individual, respectively. Furthermore, this epitope was one of five and one of thirteen of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 epitopes targeted by the two individuals, respectively.

The previously unknown Omicron variant of concern has more mutations than any other variant uncovered until now. Further, several of the mutations linked to the Omicron variant are located in areas likely to be bound by neutralizing antibodies – signifying that the first line of immune defense against COVID-19 may be weakened.

T-cell-based responses, in addition to antibodies, are produced by both natural infection and vaccination. Here, the researchers wanted to assess if sections of the virus or epitopes, that were targeted by the CD8+ T-cell response—in 30 people who recovered from COVID-19 in 2020—were mutated in the Omicron variety.

The results revealed that one of the 52 epitopes identified in this cohort included an Omicron-mutated amino acid. These findings imply that the T-cell immune response in previously infected, and most likely vaccinated, individuals should still be effective against Omicron.

Conclusion

These findings illustrate that despite the continuous pattern of the ongoing evolution of SARS-CoV-2, it has not resulted in any significant accumulation of CD8+ T-cell escape mutations. The results also reveal that existing CD8+ T-cell responses from a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, and most likely vaccination, will recognize the Omicron VOC and should provide significant protection against COVID-19.

*Important notice

bioRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Nidhi Saha

Written by

Nidhi Saha

I am a medical content writer and editor. My interests lie in public health awareness and medical communication. I have worked as a clinical dentist and as a consultant research writer in an Indian medical publishing house. It is my constant endeavor is to update knowledge on newer treatment modalities relating to various medical fields. I have also aided in proofreading and publication of manuscripts in accredited medical journals. I like to sketch, read and listen to music in my leisure time.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Saha, Nidhi. (2021, December 15). T-cell immune response in previously infected and vaccinated individuals effective against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 15, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211215/T-cell-immune-response-in-previously-infected-and-vaccinated-individuals-effective-against-SARS-CoV-2-Omicron-variant.aspx.

  • MLA

    Saha, Nidhi. "T-cell immune response in previously infected and vaccinated individuals effective against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant". News-Medical. 15 December 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211215/T-cell-immune-response-in-previously-infected-and-vaccinated-individuals-effective-against-SARS-CoV-2-Omicron-variant.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Saha, Nidhi. "T-cell immune response in previously infected and vaccinated individuals effective against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211215/T-cell-immune-response-in-previously-infected-and-vaccinated-individuals-effective-against-SARS-CoV-2-Omicron-variant.aspx. (accessed December 15, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Saha, Nidhi. 2021. T-cell immune response in previously infected and vaccinated individuals effective against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant. News-Medical, viewed 15 December 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211215/T-cell-immune-response-in-previously-infected-and-vaccinated-individuals-effective-against-SARS-CoV-2-Omicron-variant.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Characterization of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein mutation with no associated increase in epidemiological fitness
Dynamics and relative transmission rates of SARS-CoV-2 variants in the US
Structure of human receptor and Omicron variant
Study suggests pre-existing human common cold coronavirus antibodies hinder SARS-CoV-2 immunity
Novel waveform-based approach to determine the propensity of betacoronaviruses to infect humans
Cell surface expression of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein and its role in immunity
Symptoms after a third mRNA vaccine among patients with inflammatory bowel disease
Omicron evades immunity more than other SARS-CoV-2 variants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

BrainGlobe; An Open-Source Platform for Neuroscientists

An interview with Professor Troy Margrie, Associate Director of the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre, and Dr. Adam Tyson, Scientific Software Lead at the Institute of Cancer Research.

BrainGlobe; An Open-Source Platform for Neuroscientists

Casting a wider net in zebrafish imaging

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Alex Lubin and Dr. Jason Otterstrom, about the use of deep learning powered automated microscopy and image analysis for in vivo Zebrafish screening.

Casting a wider net in zebrafish imaging

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Kinetics and persistence of SARS-CoV-2 antibody responses