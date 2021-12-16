Study determines minimally effective dose of clinical candidate gene therapy vector to treat hemophilia A

Researchers determined the minimally effective dose (MED) of a clinical candidate gene therapy vector for treating hemophilia A. This pharmacology study, performed in a mouse model and designed to support the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with hemophilia A, is described in the peer-reviewed journal Human Gene Therapy.

While there are been a number of other gene therapy programs focused on hemophilia A, none has resulted in an FDA-approved therapy. The key to success is to develop a vector product that is potent enough that it will be effective within a safe dose range."

Terence R. Flotte, MD., Editor-in-Chief of Human Gene Therapy

James M. Wilson, MD, PhD, from the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, and colleagues, used the adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector AAVhu37 to deliver the gene for human Factor VIII (hFVIII) to a hemophilia A mouse model. Since they detected hFVIII activity among all of the mouse groups administered different doses of the vector, the researchers concluded that the minimally effective dose was the lowest dose evaluated in the study. The activity levels seen suggested that the AAVhu37-based gene therapy approach would be sufficient to modify severe hemophilia A in humans.

"Our results strongly suggest that our gene therapy product would demonstrate clinical efficacy in hemophilia A patients," state the investigators.

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

Journal reference:

Greig, J.A., et al. (2021) Determining the Minimally Effective Dose of a Clinical Candidate Adeno-Associated Virus Vector in a Mouse Model of Hemophilia A. Human Gene Therapy. doi.org/10.1089/hum.2021.108.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study identifies the role of early developmental gene in intracranial aneurysms
Gene key to excessive cell proliferation could be a potential target for fatal pulmonary hypertension
New genetic technology for gene expression analysis of cancer cells
Researchers use gene-editing to create single sex mice litters
Mutations in a crucial gene responsible for chemotherapy failure in some blood cancer patients
TP53 mutations in men may predispose to aggressive prostate cancer
Gene therapy and diabetes drug may be treatments for late-onset retinal degeneration
Non-coding RNA plays a key role in regulating behavior of chromosome loops and gene expression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

BrainGlobe; An Open-Source Platform for Neuroscientists

An interview with Professor Troy Margrie, Associate Director of the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre, and Dr. Adam Tyson, Scientific Software Lead at the Institute of Cancer Research.

BrainGlobe; An Open-Source Platform for Neuroscientists

Casting a wider net in zebrafish imaging

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Alex Lubin and Dr. Jason Otterstrom, about the use of deep learning powered automated microscopy and image analysis for in vivo Zebrafish screening.

Casting a wider net in zebrafish imaging

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Earlier screening for rare genetic mutation could lead to faster treatment for heart failure in Black Americans