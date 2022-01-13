COVID-19 vaccination breakthrough infections in a real-world setting

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized three vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), all of which have been found to be safe and highly efficacious in preventing symptomatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections.

Study: COVID-19 vaccination breakthrough infections in a real-world setting: Using community reporters to evaluate vaccine effectiveness. Image Credit: Srarn Artrattanakul / Shutterstock.com

Study: COVID-19 vaccination breakthrough infections in a real-world setting: Using community reporters to evaluate vaccine effectiveness. Image Credit: Srarn Artrattanakul / Shutterstock.com

Breakthrough infections, which are defined as infections that occur in vaccinated individuals, are common with both COVID-19 vaccines and many other vaccines. However, excessive breakthrough infections may suggest a possible lack of vaccine effectiveness.

It is essential to determine the efficacy or the lack of effectiveness of currently available COVID-19 vaccines in order to prevent the occurrence of breakthrough infections. Person-generated real-world data or patient-reported outcomes can help to better understand and characterize breakthrough infections.

About the study

In a new study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers describe the pattern and characteristics of infections after COVID-19 vaccination in individuals who received any of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States. These include the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2, Moderna mRNA-1273, and Johnson & Johnson Ad26.COV2.S vaccines. The researchers also included individuals who were never vaccinated in this study.

All data were extracted from the COVID-19 Active Registry Experience (CARE). CARE is a web-based registry that was launched to study COVID-19 symptoms and severity outside of the hospital setting, to understand the factors that could mitigate the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The selected cohort consisted of 10,412 participants, including 8,554 who had ever received a U.S. FDA-authorized vaccine, as well as 1,858 who were never vaccinated but had had a positive COVID-19 test. Among the vaccinated, 7,532 had completed the vaccination doses.

Study findings

The average age of the vaccinated participants was 47.9 years, of which more than 83% of the participants were female. Among those who had ever received an authorized vaccine, 1,160 reported a prior SARS-CoV-2 infection before being vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, among the fully vaccinated, 74 reported breakthrough infections.

Related Stories

Overall, 2.3% of participants acquired SARS-CoV-2 infection during the interim period, which is defined as the time between two vaccine doses of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 vaccines. Among those who reported breakthrough infections after full vaccination, the median time to a positive COVID-19 test was 104.5 days, which was comparable across all vaccine manufacturers.

The average age of the people who were infected after complete vaccination was 44.5 years. Among the individuals who got infected after partial vaccination, the median time from the first dose to infection was eight days.

It was noted that individuals who were fully vaccinated reported lower proportions of each COVID-19 symptom as compared to the partially vaccinated and unvaccinated groups. Some of the symptoms that were commonly reported included headache, aches and pains, decreased sense of taste and smell, chills, and diarrhea.

Symptoms reported by vaccination status.

Symptoms reported by vaccination status.

Number of symptoms reported by vaccination status.

Number of symptoms reported by vaccination status.

Notably, 25.7% of fully vaccinated breakthrough cases reported no symptoms. The rates of asymptomatic breakthrough infections were 13.6% and 16.4% among partially vaccinated and unvaccinated cases, respectively.

Moreover, 97.3% of fully vaccinated individuals who had breakthrough infections reported only mild symptoms. The rate of occurrence of moderate or severe symptoms was higher among those who were partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Conclusions

Taken together, the current study findings reveal that only a small proportion of vaccinated individuals acquire breakthrough infections after complete vaccination. The majority of these breakthrough infections are asymptomatic, with some presenting with fewer and milder symptoms as compared to when unvaccinated people present with COVID-19.

It should be noted that although this study found that the occurrence of breakthrough infections is rare, the recent dominance of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant may have altered the rarity of this event.

*Important notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Nidhi Saha

Written by

Nidhi Saha

I am a medical content writer and editor. My interests lie in public health awareness and medical communication. I have worked as a clinical dentist and as a consultant research writer in an Indian medical publishing house. It is my constant endeavor is to update knowledge on newer treatment modalities relating to various medical fields. I have also aided in proofreading and publication of manuscripts in accredited medical journals. I like to sketch, read and listen to music in my leisure time.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Saha, Nidhi. (2022, January 13). COVID-19 vaccination breakthrough infections in a real-world setting. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 13, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220113/COVID-19-vaccination-breakthrough-infections-in-a-real-world-setting.aspx.

  • MLA

    Saha, Nidhi. "COVID-19 vaccination breakthrough infections in a real-world setting". News-Medical. 13 January 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220113/COVID-19-vaccination-breakthrough-infections-in-a-real-world-setting.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Saha, Nidhi. "COVID-19 vaccination breakthrough infections in a real-world setting". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220113/COVID-19-vaccination-breakthrough-infections-in-a-real-world-setting.aspx. (accessed January 13, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Saha, Nidhi. 2022. COVID-19 vaccination breakthrough infections in a real-world setting. News-Medical, viewed 13 January 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220113/COVID-19-vaccination-breakthrough-infections-in-a-real-world-setting.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study shows probiotics can reduce symptoms of COVID-19 when taken post-exposure
Emergence of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant from Southern France
A study on COVID vaccinated vs. unvaccinated that required hospitalization
Levels of infectious SARS-CoV-2 in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals
Melatonin found to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 entry into mice brains
Efficacy of antibodies induced by natural infection, vaccination, or both against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Beta variants
Israeli study confirms drop in BNT162b2 efficacy after six months
Forecasting seasonal SARS-CoV-2 mutations

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

International approaches to tackling food fraud

In this interview, we spoke to key members of the Food Authenticity Network to find out more about the increasing problem of food adulteration and the collaborations being made to address it.

International approaches to tackling food fraud

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant highly resistant to vaccine-elicited and therapeutic antibodies