Government funding supports national effort to vaccinate vulnerable communities

Community Vaccine Champions from Bradford to Brighton will be tapping into their local networks and encouraging people in their community to come forward and get vaccinated.

The funding, allocated today to 60 councils, will provide an opportunity to deliver bespoke projects in their region, help identify barriers to accessing accurate information and provide tailored support, such as phone calls for people without easy access to digital technology, helplines, and linking to GP surgeries as well as other initiatives, including:

In Derby and Newham roving vaccinators and a vaccine bus will visit workplaces, places of worship and local highstreets.

Videos shared on social media featuring local sporting stars, TV actors, local community and faith leaders and local NHS staff in Southampton.

Developing a community transport in Reading to support access to vaccination sites/pop-ups (working with existing local community) and considering 'Grab a Jab' taxis scheme.

According to NHS statistics, over 4.6 million people aged 18 or older remained unvaccinated in the 60 local authorities selected to take part in the Community Vaccine Champions programme.

In England more than 80% of eligible adults over 18 have had a booster and for over 50s it is 90%. This is a great take-up so far, but we need to do more as we know that the unvaccinated are up to eight times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are jabbed. By funding Community Vaccine Champions - an army of volunteers who are at the heart of their communities - we can reach those yet to be vaccinated and encourage them to protect themselves and the NHS." Communities Minister Kemi Badenoch MP

Councillor John Merry, Deputy City Mayor and Lead Member for Adult Services, Health and Wellbeing at Salford City Council said:

"The support we received via the Community Vaccine Champions scheme has been vital in our fight against COVID-19. This financial boost has enabled us to roll out a range of activity to improve vaccination take up across the city and tackle vaccine hesitancy among some of our communities."

Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup said:

"Thanks to the pace and scale of our COVID-19 vaccination programme, we are in a much better position than this time last year."

"We are doing everything we can to reach those who haven't yet come forward for their jabs and we know some people are more likely to listen to those they trust, such as community and religious leaders - that's why we are giving extra funding to our brilliant Community Champions."

"The offer of a vaccine will always be available, it's not too late. Please come forward as soon as you can so we can learn to live with this virus."

More than 14,000 volunteers joined the first Community Champions scheme in 2021 - helping the vulnerable and isolated across the country throughout the pandemic.

Further information

Regions being funded and breakdowns

Of the 60 local authorities selected, those local authorities (22) which received funding for the first Community Champions programme were eligible for a £185,000 top up grant from the Community Vaccine Champions programme. Those local authorities which didn't receive funding from the first Community Champions programme (38) were entitled to bid for up to £485,000 from the Community Vaccine Champions programme

East Midlands - £1,640,000

Boston £185,000

Derby £485,000

Leicester £485,000

Nottingham £485,000

East of England - £2,516,500

Cambridge £391,500

Ipswich £185,000

Luton £485,000

Peterborough £485,000

Thurrock £485,000

Welwyn Hatfield £485,000

London - £10,971,500

Barking & Dagenham £485,000

Barnet £461,500

Brent £185,000

Camden £485,000

Croydon £485,000

Ealing £485,000

Enfield £485,000

Greenwich £185,000

Hackney £185,000

Hammersmith & Fulham £485,000

Haringey £185,000

Harrow £185,000

Hillingdon £185,000

Hounslow £485,000

Islington £484,689

Kensington and Chelsea £485,000

Kingston upon Thames £485,000

Lambeth £485,000

Lewisham £185,000

Merton £485,000

Newham £485,000

Redbridge £485,000

Richmond upon Thames £485,000

Southwark £485,000

Tower Hamlets £485,000

Waltham Forest £485,000

Wandsworth £485,000

Westminster £485,000

North East - £370,000

Middlesbrough £185,000

Newcastle upon Tyne £185,000

North West - £1,710,000

Knowsley £485,000

Lancaster £485,000

Liverpool £185,000

Manchester £185,000

Preston £185,000

Salford £185,000

South East - £2,425,000

Brighton and Hove £485,000

Oxford £485,000

Reading £485,000

Slough £485,000

Southampton £485,000

South West - £485,000

Bristol, City of £485,000

West Midlands - £740,000

Birmingham £185,000

Coventry £185,000

Sandwell £185,000

Wolverhampton £185,000

Yorkshire and Humber - £1,040,000