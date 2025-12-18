HPV vaccination reduces risk of vulvar and vaginal lesions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Karolinska InstitutetDec 18 2025

Girls who are vaccinated against HPV are not only well protected against cervical cancer; they are also less likely to develop severe precancerous lesions of the vulva and vagina, particularly if they were vaccinated before the age of 17. This is shown in a new study from Karolinska Institutet published in JAMA Oncology.

In Sweden, all children in middle school are offered vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV), which protects against cervical cancer, among other things. HPV can cause high-grade, precancerous lesions and cancer in different parts of the genital area. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have now shown that the quadrivalent HPV vaccine, which protects against HPV types 6, 11, 16 and 18, can be linked to a reduced risk of high-grade lesions of the vulva and vagina.

Early vaccination is crucial

The study is based on data from more than 770,000 women born between 1985 and 1998 and living in Sweden between 2006 and 2022. The researchers used Swedish health registries to follow the participants over time. They compared the incidence of high-grade lesions of the vulva and vagina in women who had received at least one dose of the HPV vaccine and women who had not been vaccinated.

After adjusting for factors such as age, education, income and maternal medical histories, the results showed that the risk of these severe lesions was 37 percent lower in vaccinated women than in unvaccinated women. The protection was strongest in women who were vaccinated before the age of 17, who had a 55 percent lower risk compared to unvaccinated women.

Our study is the largest of its kind to investigate the link between HPV vaccination and serious diseases of the vulva and vagina. The results highlight the importance of offering the HPV vaccine to girls at an early stage in life, before they become sexually active."

Yunyang Deng, study's first author, postdoctoral researcher, Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet

Study other forms of cancer

The researchers now plan to investigate how effective different types of HPV vaccines are and how long the protection lasts.

"We also want to study the vaccines' effect on other HPV-related cancers, including in men." says Jiayao Lei, assistant professor at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics and the Center for Cervical Cancer Elimination at the Department of Clinical Science, Intervention and Technology, Karolinska Institutet, who led the study.

The research was conducted in collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Sweden and Karolinska University Hospital. It was funded by the Swedish Research Council, the Swedish Cancer Society, Forte, Karolinska Institutet's strategic research area in epidemiology and biostatistics, and the EU's Horizon 2020 programme.

Source:

Karolinska Institutet

Journal reference:

DOI; 10.1001/jamaoncol.2025.5511

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cleveland Clinic reports promising results for breast cancer vaccine from final Phase 1 data
Organ-on-a-chip system reveals how aging weakens vaccine-driven anti-cancer immunity
Most Americans still back early hepatitis B vaccination despite policy debate
New rapid test distinguishes real HIV infections from vaccine-related false positives
Americans trust AMA over CDC on vaccine safety
Injectable scaffold vaccine shows strong protection against implant-related MRSA
South Carolina’s measles outbreak shows chilling effect of vaccine misinformation
Tattoo ink alters immune cells and weakens some vaccine responses

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Shingles vaccine may benefit individuals already diagnosed with dementia, new study finds